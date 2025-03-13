Sixers’ Paul George Considering Procedure for Groin, Knee Injuries

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is considering a procedure for his respective groin and knee injuries, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. George is consulting with doctors this week on different treatment options.

A best route is expected to be sorted by early next week.

George hasn’t played since a March 4th contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played 30 minutes and finished with just seven points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He shot a woeful 27.3 percent from the field.

Expected to be one of the best acquisitions of the summer, George has struggled with injury all season. He is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in just 41 games.

The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $212M deal with the Sixers in the summer after five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

It is expected that George will miss the remainder of Philadelphia’s regular season.

Sixers Tank Full Steam Ahead

Joel Embiid has already been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Now, the George news suggests he’s also done. Tyrese Maxey is nursing a right finger sprain and you can bet Philadelphia will be in no rush to have him back on the court.

The Sixers (22-43) are currently tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fifth best lottery odds for the draft. They need to land inside the top six to avoid having the pick convey to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Toronto Raptors are in the mix with a 23-43 record.

As far as sinking further with losses goes, there are still key games remaining against the Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, and Washington Wizards twice.

Quentin Grimes has been the biggest beneficiary of the Sixers’ change in plans, receiving all the usage he can handle. He is currently averaging 26.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals

2025-26 Appears All Or Nothing Year For Sixers

With Embiid and George set to manage their injuries and the first season of this duo together gone to waste, there will be that much more pressure next season.

Throw in a possible draft pick in the top six, and expectations will be sky high.

Embiid and George now have two of the most difficult contracts to trade in the business now so the franchise is between a rock and a hard place.

This is a bet that must simply pay off in the next year or two.