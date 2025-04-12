Sixers’ Joel Embiid Undergoes 3rd Surgery On Left Knee

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid underwent arthroscopic surgery for his left knee on Wednesday.

The surgery was deemed to be successful and he will be reevaluated in approximately six weeks. Embiid was ruled out for the season back in late February and arrived at the conclusion that surgery was required.

This is the second procedure Embiid has undergone for his left knee in under a year and third overall. His first was in 2017 on the lateral meniscus. The second was in the same area to address recurring issues, and now this.

In an utterly disappointing year for the Sixers, Embiid featured in just 19 games. He averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists and looked a shadow of his former MVP self.

Philadelphia was anticipating competing for a championship this season after the marquee acquisition of Paul George as a free agent in the summer.

A big three of Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey certainly had the makings of a contender on paper. Unfortunately, George also suffered injuries and struggled to live up to his usually high standard.

Sixers’ Natural Pivot Without Embiid

As a result of the injuries and below par play, the Sixers have pivoted to tanking in an effort to salvage the season. Philadelphia’s first round pick this year is only top six protected and would convey to the Oklahoma City Thunder otherwise.

Philadelphia has gone 5-30 since Jan. 30, sending the team spiraling down the standings and sending its lottery odds soaring. The Sixers are now guaranteed the fifth-best lottery odds. They will have a 42.1 percent chance at picking inside the top four and a 10.5 percent chance at the first overall pick.

Only the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards have better odds.

The End For The Process?

Philadelphia had made the postseason seven straight times dating back to 2018 but the streak ends here. The Sixers have failed to make the East Finals in each of those seven years, losing in the first round twice.

The Sixers have gone to Game 7 of the East Semis three times, losing to the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, and Boston Celtics.

In the 2023 playoffs, the Sixers held a 3-2 series lead against the Celtics in the East semis. They then lost Game 6 despite leading heading into the fourth quarter before getting blown out in Game 7.

Embiid is now 31-years-old and it will certainly be difficult to return to MVP form after all the injuries he’s sustained over the course of his career.

Some lottery luck will be needed to avoid handing over the pick to the Thunder. On top of that, moving up in the lottery would also boost the chances of securing a top talent and slotting a young building block alongside Tyrese Maxey for a potential pivot.

Back in September, Embiid signed a three-year, $193M extension. He posted on Instagram after with the caption, “Philadelphia is home.”

That contract showed a lot of trust. It will be interesting to see how much more belief there is in the process.