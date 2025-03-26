Top-seeded Auburn rides its offensive depth into a clash with surging Michigan, as two teams with very different journeys collide with an Elite Eight berth on the line.

At this point in the season, it’s no longer about how you started. It’s about who you are now.

For Michigan, that’s been a question asked often over the last month. A three-game skid to end the regular season had the Wolverines searching for answers. But under first-year head coach Dusty May, the answers have come — loud and clear. A Big Ten Tournament title. Two gutsy NCAA wins. And now, a Sweet 16 berth few saw coming.

Standing in Michigan’s path? The top seed in the tournament. A team built for this moment. A team with size, speed, and scoring. The Auburn Tigers.

Michigan vs. Auburn Picks and Best Bets

All Michigan vs. Auburn odds are from BetOnline and are correct as of Tuesday, Mar. 25.

Spread

Auburn -9

Auburn -9 Moneyline

Auburn -425, Michigan +350

Auburn -425, Michigan +350 Over/Under

153.5

153.5 Game Time

9:29 p.m. ET

9:29 p.m. ET Location

State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA How To Watch

CBS

A Tale of Two Roads

Michigan’s route to the second weekend of the tournament has been anything but smooth. A narrow first-round escape over No. 12 seed UC San Diego tested their mettle. A thrilling second-half comeback against Texas A&M showed their resilience.

The engine behind that rally was 7-foot-1 center Vlad Goldin, whose 23-point, 12-rebound performance reminded the country why Michigan’s ceiling is higher than their seeding. With balance in the backcourt and a newfound belief, the Wolverines enter Friday with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Auburn, meanwhile, has looked every bit the No. 1 overall seed. A dominant win over Alabama State set the tone. A more measured, veteran response in the Round of 32 — overcoming a halftime deficit to down Creighton — affirmed it.

Led by Johni Broome, a National Player of the Year finalist, Auburn has the look of a team not just chasing wins, but history. Broome averages 18.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and more than two blocks per game — the kind of stat line that fills up a box score and empties opposing game plans.

Defense Meets Firepower

This matchup, at its core, is a clash of styles. Michigan defends the interior better than almost anyone in the country. Opponents are shooting just 30.9% on two-point attempts against the Wolverines — an astounding figure that speaks to their discipline and rim protection.

But Auburn? They’re different. Ranked third nationally in offensive efficiency, the Tigers can attack from anywhere. If Broome meets resistance inside, players like Miles Kelly, Tahaad Pettiford, and Chad Baker-Mazara are more than capable of carrying the scoring load. Auburn also shoots 36.6% from three — not elite, but dangerous when the inside is taken away.

The key will be whether Michigan can slow Auburn’s tempo and force them into contested, low-percentage shots. If the game remains close late, Dusty May’s crew has shown it can finish.

Best Bets: Auburn -9

This is not a mismatch. This is a measuring stick.

Michigan has already exceeded expectations. They’ve knocked out a tough Texas A&M team and steadied themselves after a turbulent February. But Auburn is a different animal — deeper, sharper, and more explosive. And when games reach the final ten minutes, that tends to matter most.

Expect a competitive first half, maybe even a Michigan lead. But Auburn’s consistency and Broome’s brilliance should tell the story late, as Auburn pulls away.