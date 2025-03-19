NBA

Thunder injury report: Three starters are out on Wednesday vs. the 76ers

Updated2 hours ago on March 19, 2025

At 56-12, the Oklahoma City Thunder are first in the Western Conference. They have a 12.5-game lead over second place. It’s been a dominant season for the Thunder in 2024-25. 

On Wednesday night, Oklahoma City will be home to face the 76ers. Team insiders have reported that three starters will be out against Philadelphia. That includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander., Jalen Williams, and Lu Dort. Another starter, Isaiah Hartenteisn, is questionable with a back injury.

The Thunder will be without at least three starters on Wednesday


Head coach Mark Daigneault will have to shuffle his roster on Wednesday when the Thunder play the 76ers. He’ll be without at least three starters vs. Philadelphia. Shai Gilgoeus-Alexander is out due to rest. Jalen Williams and Lu Dort are both listed with hip injuries. That means the Thunder will not have (64.2) points of their (119.0) per game this season. Gilgeous-Alexander averages (33.0) points, Williams averages, (21.3), and Dort (9.9) points per game.

Additionally, the team will not have (13.1) of their (26.4) assists per game. Along with the three starters, Ousmane Dieng (calf), Ajay Mitchell (toe), and Nikola Topic (ACL) are also out Wednesday. Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein are questionable for OKC. Players like Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins will likely start tonight for the Thunder.

Luckily, the team is facing one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. The 76ers have been a massive disappointment. Ahead of the season, they were thought of as contenders in the East. Philadelphia has been far from that in 2024-25. That’s why the Thunder has the luxury of sitting key starters on Wednesday. Even without three starters, the Thunder are still favored by double-digit points on NBA betting sites.