Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards was issued an NBA-high 18th technical foul of the season for using profanity to complain about a call in Friday’s 117-91 home win over the Brooklyn Nets, prompting an automatic suspension for the regular-season finale against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

NBA Players Must Serve A One-Game Suspension For Every Two Technical Fouls Picked Up After 16 Technicals

In accordance with NBA rules, players must serve a one-game suspension for receiving 16 technical fouls during the regular season. Each two additional technicals trigger another suspension.

The Timberwolves are hoping that the league will review and rescind a technical foul. Edwards served his first suspension on Feb. 28, when Minnesota lost 117-116 at Utah.

During Friday’s home game against the Nets, Edwards was whistled for a personal foul while closely guarding Brooklyn’s Keon Johnson on the wing midway through the second quarter.

Anthony Edwards picked up his 18th technical foul of the season, and will suspended for Sunday’s game because of that. Edwards explains here what he did to earn the tech and why he hopes it will be rescinded. pic.twitter.com/sOSv2JWyzj — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 12, 2025



Edwards received the technical after arguing with officials over the call. The three-time All-Star then spread his arms out in shock after the whistle was blown and exchanged words with official Ray Acosta.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, crew chief Bill Kennedy told a pool reporter after the game that the technical was assessed for the profanity used toward Acosta.

“I tried to play good defense. They called a foul,” Edwards said. “And he gave me a tech. I hope they look at it and rescind it, so I can play in a couple days. … I’m praying they rescind it.

“I don’t feel like it should’ve been a tech, but me and Ray got a good relationship. We talked it out after the fact. But I don’t think I deserved a tech for just that little gesture.”

Anthony Edwards Has Been Fined Six Times For A Total Of $320,000

Head coach Chris Finch believes the technical was an overreaction as well.

“I did not really get a good or clear explanation of why the technical occurred. It didn’t seem like there was anything egregious or overly demonstrative,” Finch said.

Edwards separately from the technicals has been fined six times for a total of $320,000 for past behaviors.

The Timberwolves (48-33) can still finish as high as fourth in the Western Conference standings, which would give them home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

However, the Wolves can also drop as low as eighth, which would require them to win a play-in game to secure a place in the postseason field. A top-six finish in the conference solidifies a playoff spot.