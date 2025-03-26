Towns, Hart Record Triple-Doubles In Same Game To Make Knicks History

Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart both recorded triple-doubles against the Dallas Mavericks to create New York Knicks history.

It marked the first time in franchise history that two Knicks players accomplished the feat. Towns finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists while Hart collected 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Most importantly, the Knicks won the game 128-113.

“[Hart’s] got nine this season; I’ve got one. He’s doing a much better job of getting triple-doubles,” Towns graciously said after the game. “But the way he does it is special. It’s always with effort and for the betterment of the team. I’m just happy there’s a way to see on the stat sheet the impact he’s having on the game. He sacrifices so much for the team, so I’m happy that he can have this moment.”

Anthony Davis sat this one out on the second night of a back-to-back after making his return from an adductor strain on Tuesday night.

OG Anunoby led New York in scoring with 35 points on 15-of-24 shooting. Surprisingly, Naji Marshall led all scorers with 38 points on 17-of-25 shooting.

Knicks Righting The Ship Without Brunson

After losing three of four including a pair of blowouts to the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, it’s been an important couple of wins on the bounce for the Knicks.

It’s a challenging stretch ahead with the L.A. Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Portland Trail Blazers up next.

The Indiana Pacers have moved within three games of New York with five straight wins and seven of eight. Whether the three-seed is optimal for the playoffs is a question worth asking, though.

The inexperienced Detroit Pistons are currently sixth but are now tied with the Milwaukee Bucks. Those Bucks might be in trouble if Damian Lillard is set to miss a significant amount of time after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf. The three-seed lines up with the Boston Celtics while the fourth or fifth seed would line up with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jalen Brunson isn’t expected to return until April.