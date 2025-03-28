Warriors injury report: Gary Payton II (thumb) is out indefinitely with the playoffs approaching

Golden State was in Miami Tuesday night and lost 112-86 to the Heat. It’s the first time the Warriors have lost two straight games since acquiring Jimmy Butler.

Steph Curry has missed a few games with a pelvic contusion. However, he is expected to make a return Friday vs. the Pelicans. ESPN’s Shams Charania had more injury news for Golden State. He reported that Gary Payton II has a torn ligament in his left thumb. Payton is out indefinitely.

Losing Gary Payton II is a massive blow to Golden State’s roster

Golden State Warriors G/F Gary Payton II has sustained a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be out for an indefinite period, sources tell ESPN. Brutal blow to the Warriors’ rotation. pic.twitter.com/wfiq0pa1vm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Gary Payton II’s ninth year in the NBA, his fifth with the Warriors. He’s played in 190 games for Golden State and has 27 starts. His 58 games this season are the second-most of his professional career. Payton II has been unlucky and has missed extended time due to injury. In the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons combined, Payton only played in 66 total games.

However, the 2022 NBA champion has stayed relatively healthy this season until the latest news from Shams Charania. Gary Payton II suffered a torn ligament in his thumb and is out indefinitely. A crushing loss to Golden State’s rotation as the playoffs are approaching. Payton II is averaging (14.9) minutes per game off the bench in 2024-25. While his numbers do not jump off the stat sheet, Gary Payton II is a valuable two-way player for Golden State.

Since January 1, he’s making 43% of his three-pointers. Payton II is a capable scorer and a pest on the defensive end. The 32-year-old does the little things that are part of Golden State’s winning culture. Unfortunately, Payton II is out indefinitely. Head coach Steve Kerr said Jonathan Kuninga could see increased time with Payton II out. The Warriors are on the road Friday vs. the Pelicans.