Warriors’ Steve Kerr said the team will ‘rethink everything’ if Jimmy Butler cannot play in Game 3

Golden State was on the road Wednesday night to face Houston in Game 2 of their first-round match-up. The Warriors are the #7 seed but came into the series as favorites vs. the #2 seed Rockets.

Houston was down 1-0 on Wednesday after losing Game 1 at home. At the beginning of the second quarter, Golden State’s Jimmy Butler attempted to grab a rebound. Rockets’ Amen Thompson inadvertently went underneath Butler and took him off his feet. The veteran forward suffered a pelvic injury and did not return in Game 2. After the Warriors’ loss, head coach Steve Kerr said the team will “rethink everything” if Jimmy Butler cannot play in Game 3.

The Warriors are waiting to see if Jimmy Butler will be available in Game 3

“If Jimmy’s out, we have to rethink everything” Steve Kerr on Golden State’s rotations if Butler is out for extended time pic.twitter.com/nUIErH9std — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 24, 2025



The acquisition of Jimmy Butler at the 2024-25 trade deadline changed the trajectory of Golden State’s season. He’s brought new life to the Warriors. Including the postseason, the Warriors are 24-8 with Butler in the lineup. To start Game 2 on Wednesday, Jimmy Butler was in the starting lineup. However, he did not finish the game for Golden State. The 35-year-old suffered a pelvis injury in the second quarter.

Butler played eight minutes in Game 2 for the Warriors. Without Butler, head coach Steve Kerr had to go deep into his lineup. After a DNP in Game 1, Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench to play 26 minutes. If Butelr was available the entire game, changes are Kuniga doesn’t play 20+ minutes. However, Kerr had to adapt on the fly.

He said that the Warriors will “rethink everything” if Jimmy Butler misses extended time. Golden State hopes that is not the case. The identity of their team changes dramatically without Butler in the lineup. Jimmy Butler is expected to have an MRI on Thursday. Golden State is at home Saturday to face the Rockets in Game 3. They hope to have Jimmy Butler in the lineup ready to play.