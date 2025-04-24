WATCH: Charles Barkley was appalled that the Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 is on NBA TV and not TNT

The 2025 NBA playoffs are in full swing. It’s still the first round, and there are two to three games on each night. Coverage of these games is split between ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.

On Wednesday, the Inside the NBA on TNT crew was discussing Thursday’s slate of games. A graphic appeared on the screen showing them the matchups and the channel they will be on. Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was disgusted to see that the Nuggets vs. Clippers series was on NBA TV. Meanwhile, TNT will have coverage of the Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game 3.

Charles Barkley is appalled that the Nuggets vs. Clippers game is on NBA TV

Charles Barkley preaching. NBA def gonna regret this pic.twitter.com/AvJ6zstDgx — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) April 24, 2025



One thing you’ll always get with Inside the NBA on TNT is authenticity. That is true for all four members of the desk. The most outspoken of them all is undoubtedly Charles Barkley. On Wednesday, the crew discussed Thursday’s slate of games. As they getting ready to give some insight, Barkley saw the Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 2 was on NBA TV. This derailed the show for a few minutes, and Barkley was disgusted to see this.

Instead of Nuggets vs. Clippers, TNT will have Thunder vs. Grizzlies as their late game. Upon seeing this, Barkley said, “Are ya’ll serious right now?” He couldn’t believe the Denver vs. LA game was on NBA TV. Barkley explained how that’s far and away the better series. Memphis has lost by 70 points to OKC in games 1 and 2 combined. The level of competition in that series is comical compared to Nuggets vs. Clippers.

Additionally, Barkley said that Denver and LA have by far had the best two games of the first round. He couldn’t understand why Game 3 was on NBA TV. The rest of the desk was just as shocked as Barkley was. Will Adam Silver and the league office see Barkley’s rant and make changes moving forward? Nuggets vs. Clippers is worthy of being on a nationally televised game on TNT.