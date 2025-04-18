WATCH: Dillon Brooks had a playful jab at Draymond Green ahead of their playoff series

The Warriors were in the #7 vs. #8 play-in game Tuesday night against the Grizzlies. Golden State won the game and secured the #7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

For the second time since 1988, a #7 seed is favored to win a first-round series against the #2 seed. The Warriors have a matchup against the Rockets. Ahead of this playoff series, Rockets’ SF Dillon Brooks spoke with the media. He had a playful jab at Golden State’s Draymond Green. Brooks was asked how many ejections there would be in this series. Brooks responded by saying, “I don’t know. I’m not gonna get ejected. I’ll leave that to somebody else.”

Expect to see Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green go at it in the playoffs

Golden State and Houston last met on April 6. The Rockets were on the road and took home the 106-96 win. During that game, Warriors PF Draymond Green was called for a technical foul and a flagrant foul penalty 1 for elbowing Rockets’ Alperen Sengun. Green is known for being a physical player and sometimes takes it too far.

Recently, Rockets SF Dillon Brooks spoke with the media ahead of the playoffs. A reporter asked Brooks how many ejections there will be in this series. Brooks responded by throwing a subtle jab at Golden State’s Draymond Green. Houston’s SF said, “I’m not gonna get ejected. I’ll leave that to somebody else.” Without saying Green’s name directly, everyone knew who Dillon Brooks was referring to.

While Brooks is known for being a pesky player on the court, he’s only been ejected three times in his career. That doesn’t compare to Draymond Green’s 23 career ejections. The second-most in NBA history behind Rasheed Wallace with 29. Expect to see Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green have their fair share of disputes in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. Can the #2 seed Rockets pull off an upset and beat the #7 seed Warriors?