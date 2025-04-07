WATCH: Jaylen Brown gets honest about not being picked for the Olympic team

This past summer, the 2024 Olympic Games were held in France. Team USA had a loaded roster full of Hall of Fame talent. It was headlined by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

Two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard had to withdraw due to injury. As his replacement, Team USA asked Boston’s Derrick White to join them in France. His teammates Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday were already on Team USA. There was an immediate backlash when White was selected, Many argued it should have been Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Recently, Brown was honest about not being picked for the Olympic team in 2024.

Jaylen Brown claims he had a ‘great summer’ despite not being picked for the Olympics

“You didn’t get called to the Olympics, when everybody know, you shoulda been in the Olympics… How did you take it?” –@gilliedakid “I’m gonna be honest with y’all… Man I had a great summer” – @FCHWPO @mworthofgame pic.twitter.com/xjI2kCbVDS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 7, 2025



Barstool Sports has a podcast called Million Dollaz Worth of Game. It’s hosted by first cousins Wallo and Gille. They are known for discussing a wide range of topics with various celebrities. Recently, Wallo and Gillie sat down Celtics all-star SF Jaylen Brown. He’s in his ninth professional season with Boston. Last summer, Brown was overlooked by Team USA as an injury replacement for Kawhi Leonard.

Instead, Team USA asked his teammate Derrick White to join them in France. On Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie asked Jaylen Brown to share how he felt not being picked by Team USA. The NBA champion gave a koy answer and said “I’m gonna be honest with y’all… Man I had a great summer.”

Wallo, Gille, & Jaylen Brown all had a nice laugh when Brown gave that answer. It’s well-known that Brown was upset he was not asked to play for the Olympic team. If Brown had been asked this question in the summer, his answer might have been different. However, Brown is a team player and he’s focused on helping the Celtics. They are trying to win back-to-back titles. The playoffs start in roughly two weeks. Boston will likely be the #2 seed in the East.