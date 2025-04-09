WATCH: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Ejected After Talking Trash To Fan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was ejected from the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night after talking trash to a fan.

Doncic had just hit a runner when he turned and directed words at a fan who was jawing at him. What went wrong, though, is that referee J.T. Orr was in his line of sight and so thought the words were for him.

Orr, as a result, immediately assessed Doncic his second technical foul from the game to set off incredulous and bewildered reactions. Doncic picked up his first technical earlier in the game for cursing a referee.

The decision ruined what was shaping up to be a fascinating fourth quarter. The Lakers were leading 108-107 with 7:40 remaining when the ejection happened but Oklahoma City outscored L.A. 29-12 from there.

Doncic had 23 points, three rebounds, and five assists in 31 minutes until the ejection. He has been ejected five times in his career now, all during the regular season.

The Lakers are now 48-31 after the loss and, despite being third, just a game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies in seventh. The Minnesota Timberwolves are eighth at 46-33.

Luka Doncic was ejected after picking up a second technical foul. pic.twitter.com/NGL3O3rgfy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2025

Lakers Reaction To Doncic Ejection

Looking to secure third place in the West, the Lakers were visibly frustrated by that turning point and how it impacted the game thereafter. Speaking after the game, LeBron James characterized it as just plain weird.

“It was a weird, weird, weird couple minutes after that,” James said. “Starting with the ejection, I don’t know why the ref was taking it personal. He had already gave Luka one and Luka knew that. Luka was going back-and-forth at the time with a fan that was sitting courtside like Luka does when fans talk sh*t, talk out of their minds, whatever the case may be. Luka was just going back-and-forth and the ref took it upon himself, thinking it was versus him, whatever the case may be.

“Then, another T on Vando after a blocked shot, the game was just weird as hell after that call.”

LeBron James on Luka Doncic’s ejection in the fourth quarter: “It was a weird couple minutes after that — starting with the ejection. I don’t know why the ref was taking it personal. … Just weird as hell after that moment.” pic.twitter.com/SslQtqEQbD — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 9, 2025

Head coach JJ Redick felt the fans were robbed of a great fourth quarter.

“It was a great game that, unfortunately, didn’t get to finish out the way that I think every basketball fan would want.”

The man himself also spoke after the game, still puzzled by how the events played out on the court.

“I never got a fan ejected, never,” Doncic said, explaining he’s never asked for a fan to get kicked out. “But if he’s gonna talk, I’m gonna talk back, like always. That had nothing to do with the ref so I didn’t really understand.”

“That had nothing to do with the refs,” Luka Doncic says. pic.twitter.com/jpyeNO7OjZ — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 9, 2025

Referees Get It Wrong

When controversial decisions like these are made, there is usually a pool report where referees can explain their decisions to media.

According to the pool report, Doncic was assessed his first technical foul because “he directed profanity at a game official.”

Asked why the second technical was assessed, the answer given was that “he looked directly at an official and used vulgar language.”

The referees also explained why Jarred Vanderbilt was assessed a technical foul in the aftermath.

“He was called for a technical foul for stepping towards and verbally taunting a player while the ball was dead.”

All Eyes On Luka

Doncic will remain the center of attention for at least a few more days. The Lakers next travel to Dallas where Doncic will be making his first return since the trade.

The game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Apr. 9th.