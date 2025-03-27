It looked for all the world as if the Lakers were going to lose in Indiana on Wednesday night but once again LeBron James was on hand to save the visitors and end their losing streak with a last gasp buzzer beater.

LeBron James rescues Lakers

The LA Lakers had lost three games in a row coming into their trip to Indiana on Wednesday night and with a late bucket from Tyrese Haliburton at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, it looked like the Lakers would lose an uncharacteristic four on the bounce.

With the seconds ticking down on the clock, Luka Doncic put up a shot that would win the game but his effort bobbled out of the basket with Lakers fans on the edge of their seats.

As the clock hit double zeros LeBron James was able to put the ball back in and with a split second remaining he had ended the three game losing streak.

Despite scoring the game winner, LeBron’s shooting was awful against the Pacers and he failed to make a field goal in the first half for the first time since 2010.

Speaking after the game, the Lakers star credited his teammates for their resilience and explained his lack of game fitness was a factor in his own low-scoring evening

“One thing about my game is I can always do other things on the floor to help our team win even when i’m not shooting the ball well.

“You don’t really know if you are in a rhythm or if you are out of rhythm with six shot attempts,” James said. “It’s just about still what can I do to still affect the game.”

James finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists but those stats didn’t really matter after the ‘King’ scored his eighth buzzer-beater in an illustrious career.

