Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka elaborated on a ‘little bit of friendly banter’ he had with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry following Sunday’s clash in the Bay.

What did Ime Udoka say to Steph Curry and the Warriors?

Heading into the locker rooms for half-time, Udoka and Curry were captured exchanging words in a heated match-up that had crucial consequences for Golden State‘s playoff seeding.

The contents of their discussion remains unknown and will probably never come to fruition, but that didn’t stop the pair shedding some light on the situation.

Udoka told the press postgame: “When people start complaining about foul calls or crying about physicality, you’ve done your job.

“That’s the first step in winning the battle. I told my team, when this team starts crying about it, up the intensity, up the aggressiveness, and make the refs adjust to you.”

The former Celtics head coach, who fell victim to Curry’s genius when Golden State toppled Boston in the 2022 NBA Finals, described the altercation as simply “some friendly banter.”

The fire started when a scrap between Draymond Green and Alperen Sengun resulted in the Turk catching an elbow to the chin.

Green was handed a tech before Sengun taunted him following a terrific and-one, all of which occurred inside the final minute of the first half.

WATCH: Ime Udoka and Steph Curry trade blows in heated altercation

Why’s Udoka walking thru the Warriors, talking lmao pic.twitter.com/2D4Wkus3QF — chano (@chanodesigns) April 7, 2025

Curry joked afterwards that he was upset with Udoka because he had made a reservation to International Smoke – Curry’s wife Ayesha’s restaurant – and canceled it.

As per the best online sportsbooks, the Rockets are +110 to make the conference semi-finals while the Warriors are priced at a shorter -140.

Houston‘s win all but secured their position as the Western Conference’s two seed and Golden State are still fighting to stay out of the Play-In picture, currently sitting sixth.

Udoka’s side got the better of Curry on the night, holding the 11-time All-Star to just three points on 1/10 shooting from the floor.