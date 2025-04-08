NBA

What did Ime Udoka say to Steph Curry and the Warriors?

Author photo
By
Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Updated5 mins ago on April 08, 2025

Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka elaborated on a ‘little bit of friendly banter’ he had with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry following Sunday’s clash in the Bay.

What did Ime Udoka say to Steph Curry and the Warriors?

Heading into the locker rooms for half-time, Udoka and Curry were captured exchanging words in a heated match-up that had crucial consequences for Golden State‘s playoff seeding.

The contents of their discussion remains unknown and will probably never come to fruition, but that didn’t stop the pair shedding some light on the situation.

Udoka told the press postgame: “When people start complaining about foul calls or crying about physicality, you’ve done your job.

“That’s the first step in winning the battle. I told my team, when this team starts crying about it, up the intensity, up the aggressiveness, and make the refs adjust to you.”

The former Celtics head coach, who fell victim to Curry’s genius when Golden State toppled Boston in the 2022 NBA Finals, described the altercation as simply “some friendly banter.”

The fire started when a scrap between Draymond Green and Alperen Sengun resulted in the Turk catching an elbow to the chin.

Green was handed a tech before Sengun taunted him following a terrific and-one, all of which occurred inside the final minute of the first half.

WATCH: Ime Udoka and Steph Curry trade blows in heated altercation

Curry joked afterwards that he was upset with Udoka because he had made a reservation to International Smoke – Curry’s wife Ayesha’s restaurant – and canceled it.

As per the best online sportsbooks, the Rockets are +110 to make the conference semi-finals while the Warriors are priced at a shorter -140.

Houston‘s win all but secured their position as the Western Conference’s two seed and Golden State are still fighting to stay out of the Play-In picture, currently sitting sixth.

Udoka’s side got the better of Curry on the night, holding the 11-time All-Star to just three points on 1/10 shooting from the floor.