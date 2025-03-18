The Golden State Warriors are looking to win for a third time in a row against the Milwaukee Bucks, but both teams come into the game on the back of a loss.

What TV channel is Warriors vs Bucks on?

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on three different TV channels, with local viewers in California able to watch on NBCS-BA for home team coverage.

Milwaukee fans can also tune in via FDSWI for their home coverage, or use NBA TV which will also show the game tonight.

You can take your pick of these three broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription, or you can click the Jazz Sports link here to watch the free live stream.

How to watch Warriors vs Bucks

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Milwaukee Bucks @ Golden State Warriors

Milwaukee Bucks @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Warriors vs Bucks game date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV channel(s): NBA TV, NBCS-BAY, FDSWI

NBA TV, NBCS-BAY, FDSWI 💻 Free Warriors vs Bucks game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Warriors vs Bucks game odds: Warriors +3.5 (-110) | Bucks -3.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Bucks as 3.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Golden State Warriors injury report

G Brandin Podziemski (back; questionable).

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

G Damian Lillard (groin; probable), F Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee; probable), G Gary Trent Jr. (knee; probable), C Jericho Sims (thumb; out).

Warriors vs Bucks preview

The Golden State Warriors lost for just the second time since Jimmy Butler joined the team last time out, with a nine point loss to the Nuggets on Monday despite a late fight back.

The loss wasn’t too detrimental to the Warriors hopes of finishing in the top five of the Western Conference this season, with the Timberwolves and Grizzlies both also losing on Monday night.

With that being said, Golden State can’t afford too many more slip ups this season with just 14 games left to go in the regular season and they come into tonight’s game as 3.5 point underdogs.

The Milwaukee Bucks look unlikely to challenge New York or Boston for the top three seeds in the Eastern Conference this year and they will be hoping to hold on to No. 4 spot with the Pacers and Pistons also level on 38 wins.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are once again both on the injury report for Tuesday’s game, but they are probable and unlikely to miss out on an important head to head.

Milwaukee will be keen to get back on track after a loss last time out to OKC but following a couple of days off they will be fresh and ready to go against a tired Warriors team.