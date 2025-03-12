When Does The 2025 WNBA Season Start? Key Dates & Storylines

The 2025 WNBA season starts Friday, May 16, and the regular season ends Thursday, Sept. 11. The upcoming season, which will be the WNBA’s 29th, will feature a record-high 44 games per team, with each team playing 22 home games and 22 road games.

Golden State Valkyries Are The WNBA’s First Expansion Team Since The Atlanta Dream In 2008

Regardless of conference, the eight teams with the best regular season records qualify for the 2025 WNBA playoffs to determine the league’s champion in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

In addition, the fifth annual WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase will include a 17-day period in June when the league’s schedule will consist entirely of Cup games.

Valkyries fans, mark your calendars! Our 2025 schedule is here and we can't wait to tip off our inaugural season.



“We look forward to tipping off the WNBA’s 29th season in May of 2025 and continuing to build on the success of last season, when the WNBA delivered its most-watched Draft and All-Star Game, and set records for viewership, attendance, digital consumption and merchandise sales,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

“The upcoming free agency period and the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm® will create a tremendous level of excitement, and we are also looking forward to the expansion Golden State Valkyries taking the court for the first time.”

All 13 Teams Will Play During The Opening Weekend Of The 2025 WNBA Season

All 13 teams will be in action during the opening weekend of the season as part of WNBA Tip-Off 2025 presented by CarMax. WNBA tip-off will begin with three games on Friday, May 16, highlighted by Golden State’s inaugural game.

The Valkyries are slated to conduct the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft presented by State Farm on Friday, Dec. 6 (ESPN, 6:30 p.m. ET). Golden State will also host the Los Angeles Sparks, who were led last season by three-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby and 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team selection Rickea Jackson.

The WNBA season will now be 44 games for the 2025 season with the season opener set for May 16. The Sky's season opener will be @ Indiana on May 17 with the home opener set for May 22 against NY.



That Sparks-Valkyries game on May 16 will be preceded by the Minnesota Lynx, which reached the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV last season behind 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Kia WNBA MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier, visiting 2024 All-WNBA Second Team pick Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings.

The Atlanta Dream are scheduled to visit the Washington Mystics on opening night as well. Action will continue on Saturday, May 17, when six more teams tip off their seasons.

Indiana Fever Hosts The Chicago Sky On May 17

Reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team pick Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky (1:00 p.m. ET).

In addition, the WNBA champions from the past two seasons will meet when the reigning champion New York Liberty, which was led last season by 2024 All-WNBA Team selections Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart, host unanimous 2024 Kia WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (3:00 p.m. ET).

Our 2025 season premieres on May 17.



The Phoenix Mercury, which were led last season by WNBA career points leader Diana Taurasi and four-time WNBA All-Star Kahleah Copper, welcomes the Seattle Storm (10:00 p.m. ET).

On Sunday, May 18, the Connecticut Sun will be the last team to tip off its 2025 schedule when it hosts the Mystics (1:00 p.m. ET). The Sun reached the WNBA Semifinals for the sixth straight year last season behind 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection Alyssa Thomas, 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington, and DeWanna Bonner, the fourth-leading scorer in league history.