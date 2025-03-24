Defensive Player of the Year odds: Warriors’ Draymond Green is the new betting favorite

At the start of the 2024-25 season, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama was the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury.

He would not end with the 65-game minimum for end-of-season awards. The same happened for Memphis’ Jarren Jackson Jr. His season ended early due to injury. Jackosn Jr. was the betting favorite when Wembanyama’s season ended. With Jackson Jr. and Wembanyaa out, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley had the lowest odds. That was until the recent surge by Golden State’s Draymond Green. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Green is now the betting favorite at (-125) to win DPOY in 2024-25.

Does Draymond Green deserve to win Defensive Player of the Year?

BREAKING: Draymond Green has surpassed Evan Mobley as the favorite to win DPOY on @PolymarketSport. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/0BM10odkAE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 23, 2025



In year 13, Draymond Green is still an impactful piece for the Golden State Warriors. He’s played in 57 of their 71 games this season. Green still needs to play eight games to hit the minimum 65 for end-of-season awards. The Warriors have 11 games left in 2024-25. Draymond Green is one of seven players this season that averages at least one steal and block per game this season.

The 35-year-old is averaging (1.5) steals and (1.1) blocks per game. With roughly 10 games left, Draymond Green is in a two-man race for Defensive Player of the Year. NBA sportsbook BetOnline has Green at (-125) and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley at (-115). It’s going to be a tight race in the final few weeks of the season. Draymond Green knows his worth on the defensive end.

While he’s not the player he once was, Green shows up nightly for Golden State. The veteran forward can guard all five positions on the court. That’s always been one of his biggest strengths. Green won Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17. Will the 35-year-old win his second DPOY award eight seasons later?