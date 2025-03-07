Draymond Green doesn’t miss an opportunity to stir things up, and his latest target is Karl-Anthony Towns (KAT). On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward accused Towns of skipping a game against the Miami Heat to avoid facing Jimmy Butler. But the truth? Towns wasn’t dodging anything—he was away to support his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, as she mourned the passing of her aunt, who had lost her battle with breast cancer.

Green Calls Out KAT for “Ducking” Jimmy Butler

This is just a reckless and inappropriate conversation from Draymond and Baron Davis. Wouldn’t have been hard to do a little research or make a phone call before posting pic.twitter.com/GWyxXVYRQO — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) March 6, 2025

Green, never one to hold back, questioned why Towns was absent when the Knicks faced Butler and the Heat, hinting that KAT conveniently sat out to avoid another meeting with his former teammate-turned-rival. The implication was clear: Towns didn’t want the smoke.

This criticism stems from an infamous moment in Timberwolves history. Back in 2018, Butler went scorched earth on the Wolves, showing up to practice and dominating with the team’s third-stringers while trash-talking Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He called Towns “soft” and made it clear he didn’t respect his approach to the game. That practice session, followed by Butler forcing his way out of Minnesota, left a stain on Towns’ reputation—one that still lingers today.

KAT Was Supporting Grieving Girlfriend During Missed Game

While Green’s comments made headlines, they didn’t hold up once the actual reason for Towns’ absence became public. He wasn’t avoiding Butler—he was consoling Jordyn Woods, who had just lost her aunt to cancer. Towns flew out to be by her side, something far more important than an NBA grudge match.

Once this information surfaced, the backlash against Green came quickly. Critics pointed out that he jumped to conclusions and took an unnecessary shot at Towns during a difficult time. Green later acknowledged the situation but didn’t fully walk back his comments. Instead, he justified them by saying he was reacting to the narrative he had heard at the time.

KAT vs. Draymond Beef

This situation says a lot about the NBA’s constant mix of on-court rivalries and off-court drama. Green has built his brand on blunt, often controversial takes, but this time, he might have picked the wrong battle. Towns, who has often faced questions about his toughness, will likely never fully escape the Butler saga, even years later in New York.

But in this case, it wasn’t about avoiding Butler or a big game—it was about being there for family. No stat line, no rivalry, and no podcast take is bigger than that.