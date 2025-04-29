The Los Angeles Clippers (52-34, 50-36 ATS) are visiting the Denver Nuggets (52-34, 39-46-1 ATS) in Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 2-point favorites on the road, per BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5 Free Live Stream

2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers @ Denver Nuggets Game 5 Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

TV Channel(s): TNT

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5 Odds: Clippers -2 (-110) | Nuggets +2 (-110)

Clippers vs. Nuggets Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

No reported injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SF Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder; probable) | PG Russell Westbrook (foot; questionable) | C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with the best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece. Denver pulled off an incredible win Saturday to regain home-court advantage.

Aaron Gordon’s slam to beat the clock — the first walk-off dunk in NBA playoff history — evened the series 2-2 and gave Denver a fresh restart after back-to-back losses. The Nuggets play at home for Game 5 and possibly Game 7.

Nikola Jokic leads the team in points (28.5), rebounds (13.5), and assists (10.8) in this series. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 10.5 points despite playing with an injured left shoulder.

The Nuggets’ bench could once again be without Russell Westbrook. He didn’t play in Game 4 due to a left foot injury but participated in Denver’s walk-through practice on Monday. Westbrook is now listed as questionable.

As for the Clippers, they’re preparing to bounce back on the road after winning Game 2 in Denver. Los Angeles is 21-22 away and 38-12 when playing as the favorite this season.

“It’s like another four, five seeding series,” said Kawhi Leonard, who scored a team-high 24 points for L.A. in Game 4. “You usually get some tough battles in these seedings.”

Twice in the last seven seasons, the Nuggets were tied 2-2, won Game 5 but went on to lose Game 7 at home. This scenario happened against Portland in 2019 and versus Minnesota last season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 56.5% chance of defeating Los Angeles. The Clippers are 6-12 in their last 18 meetings with Denver, while the Nuggets are 9-2 in their past 11 games played on a Tuesday.