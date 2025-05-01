The Los Angeles Clippers (52-35, 50-37 ATS) play host to the Denver Nuggets (53-34, 40-46-1 ATS) in Game 6 of their first round NBA playoff series on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 6.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 6 Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers 📅 Nuggets vs. Clippers G ame 6 Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 6 Odds: Nuggets +6.5 (-105) | Clippers -6.5 (-115)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

No reported injuries

Game Preview

The Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Denver lost by 34 points in Game 3 then rebounded with back-to-back victories. The Nuggets will try to close out the series in Game 6 on Thursday night in Inglewood, Calf.

Denver won Game 4 on Aaron Gordon’s dunk at the buzzer, and Jamal Murray went off for 43 points on Tuesday night in a 131-115 home win. Murray drained eight 3-pointers and made 17 of 26 shots overall and also had seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

“When he’s aggressive, we’re a different team,” said Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, who added 21 points off the bench. “When he’s got that swagger and he’s going out and competing at the level he did [Tuesday night], we’re a tough team to beat.”

Although Denver took the 3-2 series lead, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic scored just 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting in Game 5. Jokic recorded 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his 21st career playoff triple-double, but he was still off his game offensively after putting up a series-high 36 points in Game 4.

“Holding Joker to 13 points and losing the game is tough but that’s how they beat you,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “If you worry about him too much, other guys can beat you.”

The Clippers are looking to avoid their third straight first-round exit. They lost in five games to the Phoenix Suns in 2023 and in six games to the Dallas Mavericks last season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 54.9% chance of defeating Denver. The Nuggets are 5-2 in their past seven meetings with Los Angeles, while the Clippers are 14-2 in their last 16 home games.