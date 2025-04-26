The Denver Nuggets (51-34, 38-46-1 ATS) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (52-33, 50-35 ATS) in Game 4 of their first round NBA playoff series on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 6-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers 📅 Nuggets vs. Clippers G ame 4 Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT

🎲 Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 4 Odds: Nuggets +6 (-105) | Clippers -6 (-115)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Injuries

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SF Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder; questionable) | PG Russell Westbrook (foot; questionable) | C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

No reported injuries

Game Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Denver suffered a 117-83 blowout loss in Game 3 on Thursday night.

“It ain’t over because we had a blowout,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We got to come and validate that.”

The two games in Denver were decided by a combined five points. Game 1 went into overtime and Game 2 didn’t end until the Nuggets missed two 3-pointers in the final seconds.

“The first two games were very competitive. This game was not,” Nuggets interim coach David Adelman said after Game 3. “But you can come back Saturday, and you can right a lot of wrongs.”

Kawhi Leonard recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists for the Clippers in Game 3. He is averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.7 steals. Leonard also is shooting 60.8% from the floor, including 8-of-16 from 3-point range.

In addition, James Harden also posted 20 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, and Norman Powell scored 20 and dished out three dimes. Ivica Zubac also finished with 19 points and grabbed nine boards.

“Everybody contributed. It was a great game for us all,” Leonard said. “Denver’s a great team. They’ve been here before. We got to still stay focused and play together and come out with a great mindset Saturday.”

Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has registered back-to-back triple-doubles to raise his career postseason count to 20 and is averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 11.7 assists in the series. He had 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in Game 3.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 60.5% chance of defeating Denver. The Nuggets are 3-6 in their past nine meetings with Los Angeles, while the Clippers are 6-0 in their last six home games.