How to watch Lakers vs Rockets

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 Rockets vs Lakers game date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, MAX and SportsNet LA

🎲 Rockets vs Lakers game odds: Rockets +5.0 (-110) | Lakers -5.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 5.0-point favorites at home as per the latest odds.

What TV channel is Lakers vs Rockets on?

Monday’s Lakers vs Rockets matchup will be broadcast on three different TV channels, including two nationwide.

Both TNT and MAX are showing the game in LA, but if home supporters are looking for Lakers home coverage they can watch via SportsNet LA.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription

LA Lakers injury report

F LeBron James (groin; probable), F Maxi Kleber (knee; out).

Houston Rockets injury report

F Tari Eason (rest; probable).

Lakers vs Rockets Preview

A resounding 39-point win against the Suns last time out kept the Houston Rockets on pace to finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, with Denver still 2.0 games back.

Despite a gruelling game against Phoenix on Sunday night, the Rockets remain healthy coming into the Lakers clash and only Tari Eason is a doubt after he was rested against the Suns.

Houston has won both of the last two head to heads against the Lakers, including earlier in the season in their only other meeting this year.

If the LA Lakers are going to challenge for a top three finish in the West this season then they can’t afford to lose many more games this year and Mondays game is a crucial one, with just eight left to play before the playoffs.

The Lakers are struggling for form when they need it most though and with just two wins in six it is imperative that they beat the Rockets.

LeBron James is back on the injury report as he continues to deal with a groin issue, but he is probable and expected to play vs Houston.