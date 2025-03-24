The Minnesota Timberwolves face off with the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, but will Anthony Edwards play? See here for the latest Timberwolves injury report.

Will Anthony Edwards play on Monday night?

Anthony Edwards is officially questionable on the injury report for Monday night, as the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar is struggling with a right thumb laceration.

This isn’t the first time Edwards has been a doubt with his thumb injury, but almost every time he has been on the injury report for this specific knock he has still fought to play.

Although ‘Ant-Man’ is officially on the injury report with a thumb laceration, the Timberwolves will also be keeping an eye on Edwards’ thigh after he was forced into the locker room with a leg injury in his last outing on Saturday.

The 23-year-old took a heavy fall against New Orleans and after gingerly getting to his feet, Edwards hobbled down the tunnel and into the locker room.

His injury didn’t appear to be too bad though and Edwards returned to the action after a brief spell on the sideline. Despite being forced out of the game, he finished with 17 points on 26 minutes of play.

Anthony Edwards’ admirable consistency

Edwards has remained consistent throughout this year, which has been his fifth season in the league since being drafted in 2020 by the Timberwolves.

Minnesota’s main man has never missed more than ten games during the regular season and in the last three years he has missed a total of just nine.

Games missed by Anthony Edwards in each season:

2020-21: 10

2021-22: 10

2022-23: 3

2023-24: 3

2024-25: 3*

* Season incomplete, 10 games remaining.

It isn’t just his minutes on the floor that has remained consistent though, as Anthony Edwards continues to improve across all categories with every year that passes.

This year the Minnesota guard is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in his best season in the league to date.

With the playoffs just 10 games away the Timberwolves will be protecting Edwards as much as possible, in the hopes of another long and fruitful postseason run like last year.