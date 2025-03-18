Jack Gohlke March Madness 2025 Bracket, Predictions, And Expert Picks

Every year, the NCAA Tournament has stars that appear out of nowhere. In 2024, Oakland’s Jack Gohlke became a household name. Gohlke and the Golden Grizzlies were the #14 seed and beat #3 Kentucky. Ending John Calipari’s tenure with the Wildcats.

Ahead of March Madness starting on Thursday, Jack Gohlke has made his predictions. Just like in 2024, Gohlke predicts that Kentucky will lose in the first round. That is one of his several picks we’ll take a look at below.

In four of their last five seasons, the Drake Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, Drake has had first-round exits on the last three occasions. They’re looking to change that in 2024-25. The Bulldogs finished 30-3 this season and were 17-3 in Missouri Valley Conference play. For the third straight season, Drake has won the MVC. This year, they are an #11 seed in March Madness. Since 1985, #11 seeds have made the Final Four five times. The Bulldogs have the top 2 defense in the nation this season. Allowing an average of (59.7) points per game. Jack Gohlke predicts that Drake will make a run to the Sweet 16. He has the Bulldogs upsetting Missouri and Texas Tech to face St. John’s in the Sweet 16.

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats went 22-11 in the powerhouse SEC conference in 2024-25. It was Pope’s first season as head coach and Kentucky went 10-8 in SEC play. The Wildcats are a #3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Three seeds in March Madness have won it all five times. Kentucky is led offensively by guard Otega Oweh with (16.2) points per game this season. Their (85.3) points per game are the fourth-best in the nation this season. Despite all the success, Jack Gohlke predicts Kentucky will have back-to-back exits in the Round of 64. Last year they lost to Golke and Oakland and this year he predicts they will lose to #14 Troy. The Trojans allow an average of (66.0) points per game this season, top 30 in the nation. Can Troy pull off the major first-round upset and beat #3 Kentucky?

Virginia Commonwealth University is located in Richmond, Virginia and they play in the Atlantic 10 conference. In 2024-25, the Rams finished 28-6 and 15-3 in conference play. VCU made a run to the A-10 championship game and was able to hold off George Mason to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. It’s their third March Madness appearance in the last five seasons. Max Shulga and Joe Bamisile both average 15+ points per game this season. However, the Rams get their work done on the defensive end. Allowing an average of (62.5) points per game. The sixth-lowest in the country. Jack Gohlke predicts that VCU will make a run to the Sweet 16. He has VCU beating BUY in the first round and then Wisconsin in the Round of 32.

With a 30-4 record in 2024-25, the Houston Cougars finished first in the Big 12. They were 19-1 in league play and have earned a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is head coach Kelvin Sampson’s seventh postseason appearance in the last eight years. Additionally, this is his fifth straight and his third consecutive appearance as a #1 seed. The farthest that Houston has made it in the last eight seasons is the Elite 8 in 2021-22 when they were the #5 seed. Houston has the #1 ranked defense in the nation this season, allowing (58.5) points per contest. When the Cougars are playing at their best, they are virtually unbeatable. Jack Gohlke has predicted that Houston win will the National Championship this season. He has them defeating Tennesse in the Elite and then Duke in the Final Four. Gohkle has Houston beating Florida in the National Championship.