Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry combined for 75 points on Tuesday to beat the Grizzlies in OT

The Warriors were home Tuesday night to host the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. A win for Golden State would give them the #7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

It was a back-and-forth game on Tuesday at the Chase Center. Golden State needed OT to walk away with a 121-116 win. Jimmy Butler had 38 points, and Steph Curry had 37. They combined for 75 points against Memphis and became the first teammates to score 35+ points in a play-in game.

Golden State will face the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs

🗣️ “We got a hell of a batman in Steph.” Jimmy Butler III (38 PTS) after another memorable Chef Curry performance (37 PTS, 6 3PM) in the #SoFiPlayIn! pic.twitter.com/1qZSFlCc3o — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2025



At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Warriors were involved in a three-team deal to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Heat. In 31 games for Golden State, including last night’s win, the Warriors are 24-7 with Butler in the lineup. The 35-year-old has fit seamlessly into their starting rotation and has made an immediate impact. Despite their record with Butler, the Warriors still found themselves in the play-in on Tuesday.

Jimmy Butler is known for taking his game to another level in the postseason. He showed that on Tuesday with his best performance yet for the Warriors. The six-time all-star finished the game with 38 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Butler’s 38 points are his new personal best with Golden State.

Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry delivered another vintage performance on Tuesday. The 37-year-old finished the game with 37 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and six made threes. Butler and Curry combined for 75 of Golden State’s 121 points vs. Memphis. They are the first teammates in NBA history to score 35+ points in a play-in game. With the win on Tuesday, Golden State earned the #7 seed in the West. Their first-round matchup is against the Rockets. The Warriors were 3-1 in the regular season vs. Houston.