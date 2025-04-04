Luka Doncic ‘Earliest’ Game-Worn Lakers Jersey Hits Auction

The earliest Lakers jersey available that Luka Doncic wore after the Dallas Mavericks traded him in February is now up for grabs at SCP Auctions. The five-time All-Star guard wore this Lakers jersey on Feb. 12 against the Utah Jazz, his second career game with the purple and gold.

Luka Doncic Will Hang Onto His Lakers Debut Jersey

According to TMZ Sports, since Doncic is keeping his first Lakers jersey for his own collection, this is probably the earliest L.A. jersey to hit the market for the seven-year veteran. An SCP Auctions spokesperson also confirmed in a recent interview that Doncic will be holding onto his Lakers debut jersey from Feb 10.

Although the Lakers fell 131-119 at Utah on Feb. 12, it was Doncic’s first road game in a Lakers uniform. Doncic recorded 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes of action that night in Salt Lake City. He finished 6-of-13 (46.2%) shooting from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

Per the SCP Auctions listing, Doncic’s jersey is a size “54 Length +6” and “remains in excellent condition, showing appropriate single game usage.”

In addition, the jersey has also been “conclusively photo-matched by multiple firms to the first half.” The NBA Authentics Nike jock tag is hand-marked “2/12/25” denoting the game date.

The unwashed jersey has been photomatched by MeiGray and Sports Investors, with its game use certified by the NBA/MeiGray Authentication program (Cert. #: LALW08127).

Of course, bidding is already at $60,000 after 13 bids, and SCP estimates the final bid will surpass the $100,000 mark. However, the auction ends on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In 23 games (all starts) with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.7 steals, and 35.3 minutes per contest while shooting 41.2% from the floor, 35.1% from deep, and 79.9% at the foul line.

The five-time All-NBA member put up 45 points in a 126-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 13. He shot 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the field and knocked down seven 3-pointers.