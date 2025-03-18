There are 10 teams people are banking on more than any other in the Round of 64 at March Madness. Put another way, there are also 10 teams people feel more comfortable betting against than any other.

Senior sports betting analyst Ben Fawkes of Yahoo Sports provided the info via BetMGM.

-18.5 on St. John’s, 83 percent

+6.5 on Drake, 82 percent

+14.5 on Akron, 78 percent

-18.5 on Tennessee, 77 percent

+4.5 on Arkansas, 76 percent

-2.5 on Michigan, 75 percent

-28.5 on Florida, 74 percent

-10.5 on Kentucky, 73 percent

-22.5 on Alabama, 69 percent

+7.5 on Yale, 68 percent

Favorites Evident In Opening Round

There are certainly big expectations for Florida, Alabama, Tennessee and St. John’s during the NCAA Tournament. Most people are expecting them to clear spreads as significant as -28.5 in Florida’s case.

Norfolk State is Florida’s opposition and did manage to cover the spread in its only other game when it was at least a 28.5-point underdog. Florida and Norfolk State will play at 6:50 p.m. ET on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Michigan Least Favored Team That Bettors Fully Believe In

Three-quarters of bettors are confident fifth-seeded Michigan will topple 12th-seeded UC San Diego, despite being just 2.5-point favorites.

UC San Diego took the scenic route to get here, becoming eligible to participate this year after spending the last four years transitioning from DII to DI. Boasting a 30-4 record, the Tritons clinched their place in March Madness by winning the Big West Tournament. It appears the lack of being tested by truly elite opposition is working against them here.

Underdogs Receiving Their Love

Bettors also seem confident 10th-seeded Arkansas will cover the spread against seventh-seeded Kansas.

John Calipari and Bill Self are familiar with each other and will surely have their respective teams prepped for what’s to come. Arkansas won a preseason matchup in October but, of course, that was preseason.

Many also seem to believe 11th-seeded Drake will cover the spread against sixth-seeded Missouri and 13th-seeded Yale will hold its own against fourth-seeded Texas A&M.