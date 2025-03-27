Michael Jordan’s First Rookie Jersey From 1984 Sells For $4.2M

A preseason, signed Chicago Bulls jersey from Michael Jordan’s rookie 1984-85 campaign has sold at an auction for $4.215M by Sotheby’s.

Photo-matching company MeiGray along with forensic analysis company Proven Data identified that Jordan wore the jersey on Oct. 5, 7, 13, and 18 during Bulls preseason.

In his preseason debut against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 5, Jordan finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

It is now the fifth-most expensive NBA jersey ever sold at auction. The most expensive jersey is Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey which sold for $10.091M. That also holds the record for the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever.

Other top selling jerseys are Kobe Bryant’s 2007-08 MVP game-worn and signed Los Angeles Lakers jersey ($5.85M), Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals Game 5 championship clinching Lakers jersey ($4.9M), and a Jordan jersey that was worn 17 times during the ’96-97 season ($4.7M).

The last time the Jordan rookie jersey was sold was in 2009 for $66,000. That’s a whopping 6,286 percent total increase or 392.88 percent each year for 16 years.

Jordan’s Historic Rookie Season

Jordan played all 82 regular season games in his rookie season, averaging 28.2 points (third-highest in the league), 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.4 steals, and just under a block.

He won the NBA Rookie of the Year award, made the All-Star team, was second-team All-NBA, and finished sixth in MVP voting.

The Bulls went from a record of 27-55 the previous season to 38-44 and a playoff berth with Jordan.

During those playoffs, Jordan averaged 29.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and a block in four games. The Bulls fell 3-1 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round which was a best-of-five back then.

It was a formative experience for Jordan, setting the stage for him to win six championships. He also made 14 All-Star teams, 11 All-NBA teams, nine All-Defensive teams, won five regular season MVPs, and six Finals MVPs. Jordan was also the 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year, won 10 scoring titles, and led the league in steals three times.

Unsurprisingly, arguably the greatest player of all-time is a Hall-of-Famer and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.