It’s easy to fall in love with players like Danny Wolf. True seven-footers with ball skills, passing acumen and pull-up shooting flashes remind people of modern big man stars. Wolf’s best moments rival almost anyone in the class, but how will that translate to NBA impact? Will Wolf continue his point-center play at the next level?

Team: Michigan

Height: 7’0

Weight: 250

Wingspan: 7’2

Age: 21.1 (May 4, 2004)

Danny Wolf — Big, Michigan (21.1 years old)

NBA Comparison: Kelly Olynyk, Jaylin Williams

Even if Wolf can’t replicate his high-usage style in the NBA, there’s plenty of value in skilled, handling bigs like Kelly Olynyk. Olynyk adds value to great teams with his shooting, handling and connecting play on the perimeter. Even players like Jaylin Williams, who might not fit traditional center molds, can add value with their perimeter play.

Strengths

Highly skilled passer for his size with excellent vision, ambition and creativity with both hands

Has the ball skills to operate pick and rolls and drive off of screens

Skilled interior scorer who wins with pump fakes, funky footwork and patient drives

Quick feet for his size, solid lateral quickness and basic switching

Weaknesses

Extremely high turnover rates fueled by some reckless decision-making

Inconsistent outside shooter without great volume or free-throw touch for projecting forward

Struggles to create separation on the ball for clean looks without a screen

Limited interior defender without great vertical explosiveness or rim protection instincts

Lack of movement skills and speed limit potential defensive versatility

Offensive role: Playmaking Hub

Defensive role: Switch/Perimeter Defender

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Late Round 1/Early Round 2, Pick 30-40

Though Danny Wolf’s flashes might not fully translate to NBA function, he’s a unique, skilled big man worth investing in in the late first or early second round. For a great offense with creators and shooters, Wolf’s playmaking could help grease the wheels if he can cut down on turnovers, and there’s potential for his light feet to let him defend the perimeter at a capable level.