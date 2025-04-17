A projected first-round pick is set to go big or go home, as Danny Wolf has told the press that he will enter the 2025 NBA draft and decline his remaining college eligibility. The Michigan star feels confident that his time is now, and won’t return back to Detroit after this summer.

The versatile center is coming off a highly succesful campaign, earning the Big Ten tournament title and then advancing to the Sweet 16, where they fell defeated to Auburn. Danny currently occupies the No. 19 spot as a prospect in ESPN’s NBA draft projections.

“This season exceeded all expectations,” Wolf shared. “We had an awesome year from a team standpoint. I didn’t know what I was getting myself into with a brand-new roster and coaching staff, but Dusty May had an out-of-the-box plan for my development with a unique style of offense that allowed me to play my game. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without them letting me showcase my skill set and developing me into the player I am today.”

The young star was selected as part of the All-Big Ten second team after averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per match this past season. He also consolidated himself as one of the most unique athletes in college basketball, taking on many responsibilities at seven feet.

“In the summer, the coaching staff started tinkering with different ideas for utilizing me alongside another 7-footer in Vlad Goldin,” he said. “Dusty May and I watched a lot of NBA film, guys like Lauri Markkanen, Alperen Sengun and Karl-Anthony Towns operating next to Rudy Gobert.

Danny had transferred to the Wolverines team after two campaigns at Yale, where he earned honors as the Ivy League Tournament MVP. “I had some reservations in the process of what it would look like, but coach laid out his vision and really believed in me. I am happy it worked out.”

“The biggest emphasis for me was being able to defend power forwards,” Wolf expressed on Wednesday. “That was a deal-breaker, allowing us to play in two-big lineups with another 7-footer. Once I showed that I could defend on the perimeter, I was able to start expanding every part of my game.”