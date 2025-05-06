For the first half of the season, Kasparas Jakucionis played like a potential top-five pick. After a mid-season injury, he didn’t return to his previous level of play. Jakucionis boasts excellent size, passing feel and shooting potential, but he’s limited in notable ways. Which version of Jakucionis will his future NBA team receive?

Team: Illinois

Height: 6’6

Weight: 205

Wingspan: 6’7

Age: 19.1 (May 29, 2006)

Kasparas Jakucionis — Guard, Illinois (19.1 years old)

NBA Comparison: Tyrese Haliburton, Ty Jerome

Jakucionis is a challenging player to come up with comparisons for, but a ceiling outcome will rely on elite off-dribble shotmaking and passing. That broadly evokes Tyrese Haliburton’s unique skillset and development path, though the two have plenty of specific differences. We could see Jakucionis finding a role similar to Ty Jerome as an impactful third guard on an elite offense.

Strengths

Phenomenal passer with an excellent feel for space, pace and passing angles, passes with both hands

Flashes of dynamic off-dribble shooting, weaponizes step backs and hops to create space

Has enough speed and size to generate paint touches and draw fouls with craft and patience

Size and smart positioning help him add value as an off-ball defender

Tries hard defending the ball despite limited physical tools and strength

Weaknesses

Extremely weak ball control, will lose his handle without any defenders challenging it

Limited core strength and balance hurt his driving and advantage creation

Turnover prone mostly due to handling limitations, but can make reckless passing decisions

Can lean into his playmaking and pass up easy scoring opportunities

Poor screen defender due to strength and agility limitations, needs physical development to succeed in defending the ball

Offensive role: Pick-and-roll Engine/Shotmaker

Defensive role: Off-Ball Helper

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 8-14

Jakucionis has major limitations for a team to develop, notably his handle and physical strength. Young initiators with Jakucionis’s size, shotmaking and passing prowess can develop into stars with enough time and nurturing. He’s a worthwhile upside pick for teams with strong developmental infrastructures with bankable NBA traits to help boost his floor.