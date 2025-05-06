Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Kasparas Jakucionis Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
For the first half of the season, Kasparas Jakucionis played like a potential top-five pick. After a mid-season injury, he didn’t return to his previous level of play. Jakucionis boasts excellent size, passing feel and shooting potential, but he’s limited in notable ways. Which version of Jakucionis will his future NBA team receive?
- Team: Illinois
- Height: 6’6
- Weight: 205
- Wingspan: 6’7
- Age: 19.1 (May 29, 2006)
NBA Comparison: Tyrese Haliburton, Ty Jerome
Jakucionis is a challenging player to come up with comparisons for, but a ceiling outcome will rely on elite off-dribble shotmaking and passing. That broadly evokes Tyrese Haliburton’s unique skillset and development path, though the two have plenty of specific differences. We could see Jakucionis finding a role similar to Ty Jerome as an impactful third guard on an elite offense.
Strengths
- Phenomenal passer with an excellent feel for space, pace and passing angles, passes with both hands
- Flashes of dynamic off-dribble shooting, weaponizes step backs and hops to create space
- Has enough speed and size to generate paint touches and draw fouls with craft and patience
- Size and smart positioning help him add value as an off-ball defender
- Tries hard defending the ball despite limited physical tools and strength
Weaknesses
- Extremely weak ball control, will lose his handle without any defenders challenging it
- Limited core strength and balance hurt his driving and advantage creation
- Turnover prone mostly due to handling limitations, but can make reckless passing decisions
- Can lean into his playmaking and pass up easy scoring opportunities
- Poor screen defender due to strength and agility limitations, needs physical development to succeed in defending the ball
Offensive role: Pick-and-roll Engine/Shotmaker
Defensive role: Off-Ball Helper
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 8-14
Jakucionis has major limitations for a team to develop, notably his handle and physical strength. Young initiators with Jakucionis’s size, shotmaking and passing prowess can develop into stars with enough time and nurturing. He’s a worthwhile upside pick for teams with strong developmental infrastructures with bankable NBA traits to help boost his floor.