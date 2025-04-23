Few projected Labaron Philon to declare for the draft after his freshman season, but Philon starred for the Crimson Tide this season. He proved himself a critical rotation piece for one of the nation’s best teams, fitting Nate Oats’s system snugly. How will Philon translate his college success to the NBA level?

Team: Alabama

Height: 6’4

Weight: 177

Wingspan: N/A

Age: 19.6 (November 24, 2005)

Labaron Philon — Guard, Alabama (19.6 years old)

NBA Comparison: Mike Conley, Lonzo Ball

At his peak, Philon could resemble an elite complementary guard like Mike Conley, whose jittery, stop-start athleticism, playmaking feel and defense boost already great teams. If Philon can’t improve his 3-point shot, he could find a rotation home like a shorter Lonzo Ball, adding value as a passer and defender while struggling to score.

Strengths

Excellent burst and shift, possesses rare change of speed athleticism to win as a driver, and constantly touch the paint

Manipulative player who fools defenders with slight body and eye movement

Combines movement skills and an excellent handle to create advantages and carve defenses with a ball screen

Great touch on his floaters and short mid-range jumpers, possibly projects 3-point shooting growth

Short area quickness allows him to blanket drivers in isolation and react to generate turnovers

Excellent on-ball defender with great awareness, motor and reaction time in help

Weaknesses

Slight frame limits his screen navigation against stronger bigs and finishing in traffic, must add tons of functional strength

Lack of core strength and vertical explosion limits his finishing and foul-drawing

Still a developing 3-point shooter with relatively slow shot mechanics

Needs to prove he can score efficiently on high volume as a primary creator

Offensive role: Connector/Secondary Creator

Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor/Point of Attack Chaser

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 7-14

Philon already possesses the foundation of a solid complementary guard at the NBA level with projectable strengths as a versatile defender, slasher and connective playmaker. He must continue to improve his body and his shooting, but Philon’s advantage creation and playmaking provide low-end star potential at his ceiling.