NBA Draft 2025: Labaron Philon Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection

benpfeifer
benpfeifer

April 23, 2025

Image via On3 Philon

Few projected Labaron Philon to declare for the draft after his freshman season, but Philon starred for the Crimson Tide this season. He proved himself a critical rotation piece for one of the nation’s best teams, fitting Nate Oats’s system snugly. How will Philon translate his college success to the NBA level?

  • Team: Alabama
  • Height: 6’4
  • Weight: 177
  • Wingspan: N/A
  • Age: 19.6 (November 24, 2005)

Labaron Philon — Guard, Alabama (19.6 years old)

NBA Comparison: Mike Conley, Lonzo Ball

At his peak, Philon could resemble an elite complementary guard like Mike Conley, whose jittery, stop-start athleticism, playmaking feel and defense boost already great teams. If Philon can’t improve his 3-point shot, he could find a rotation home like a shorter Lonzo Ball, adding value as a passer and defender while struggling to score.

Strengths

  • Excellent burst and shift, possesses rare change of speed athleticism to win as a driver, and constantly touch the paint
  • Manipulative player who fools defenders with slight body and eye movement 
  • Combines movement skills and an excellent handle to create advantages and carve defenses with a ball screen
  • Great touch on his floaters and short mid-range jumpers, possibly projects 3-point shooting growth
  • Short area quickness allows him to blanket drivers in isolation and react to generate turnovers
  • Excellent on-ball defender with great awareness, motor and reaction time in help

Weaknesses

  • Slight frame limits his screen navigation against stronger bigs and finishing in traffic, must add tons of functional strength
  • Lack of core strength and vertical explosion limits his finishing and foul-drawing
  • Still a developing 3-point shooter with relatively slow shot mechanics
  • Needs to prove he can score efficiently on high volume as a primary creator

Offensive role: Connector/Secondary Creator

Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor/Point of Attack Chaser

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 7-14

Philon already possesses the foundation of a solid complementary guard at the NBA level with projectable strengths as a versatile defender, slasher and connective playmaker. He must continue to improve his body and his shooting, but Philon’s advantage creation and playmaking provide low-end star potential at his ceiling.