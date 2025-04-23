Research Features
NBA Draft 2025: Labaron Philon Scouting Report, NBA Comparison, & Projection
Few projected Labaron Philon to declare for the draft after his freshman season, but Philon starred for the Crimson Tide this season. He proved himself a critical rotation piece for one of the nation’s best teams, fitting Nate Oats’s system snugly. How will Philon translate his college success to the NBA level?
- Team: Alabama
- Height: 6’4
- Weight: 177
- Wingspan: N/A
- Age: 19.6 (November 24, 2005)
NBA Comparison: Mike Conley, Lonzo Ball
At his peak, Philon could resemble an elite complementary guard like Mike Conley, whose jittery, stop-start athleticism, playmaking feel and defense boost already great teams. If Philon can’t improve his 3-point shot, he could find a rotation home like a shorter Lonzo Ball, adding value as a passer and defender while struggling to score.
Strengths
- Excellent burst and shift, possesses rare change of speed athleticism to win as a driver, and constantly touch the paint
- Manipulative player who fools defenders with slight body and eye movement
- Combines movement skills and an excellent handle to create advantages and carve defenses with a ball screen
- Great touch on his floaters and short mid-range jumpers, possibly projects 3-point shooting growth
- Short area quickness allows him to blanket drivers in isolation and react to generate turnovers
- Excellent on-ball defender with great awareness, motor and reaction time in help
Weaknesses
- Slight frame limits his screen navigation against stronger bigs and finishing in traffic, must add tons of functional strength
- Lack of core strength and vertical explosion limits his finishing and foul-drawing
- Still a developing 3-point shooter with relatively slow shot mechanics
- Needs to prove he can score efficiently on high volume as a primary creator
Offensive role: Connector/Secondary Creator
Defensive role: Off-Ball Disruptor/Point of Attack Chaser
2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 7-14
Philon already possesses the foundation of a solid complementary guard at the NBA level with projectable strengths as a versatile defender, slasher and connective playmaker. He must continue to improve his body and his shooting, but Philon’s advantage creation and playmaking provide low-end star potential at his ceiling.