NBA veteran Chris Paul claims he wants to 'keep playing' as he evaluates his future

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

April 04, 2025

Chris Paul Spurs pic

At 32-44, the Spurs are 13th of 15 teams in the Western Conference. Their 2024-25 season was thrown off course when Victor Wembanyama was ruled out on February 20. 

On top of that, the Spurs ruled De’Aaron Fox out on March 13 due to injury. Two massive losses for San Antonio. The 2024-25 season is Chris Paul’s 20th year in the NBA and first with the Spurs. Recently, Paul spoke with NBA insider Marc Spears. He said he plans to “keep playing” as he evaluates his future this offseason. Paul will be 40 in May.

Chris Paul wants to play in the 2025-26 season


In his 20th professional season, Chris Paul has yet to miss a game for the Spurs in 2024-25. He’s played and started 76 games for San Antonio. The only other time he played in all 82 games was the 2014-15 season as a member of the Clippers. Paul’s (8.8) points are a career-low for the 39-year-old. At this stage in his career, Paul knows his role. He is no longer the All-NBA PG who averaged a double-double seven times in his career.

However, Paul does what he can to help the team win. He averages (7.6) assists and (1.3) steals per game for the Spurs this season. Paul is the second-oldest player in the NBA behind Lakers’ LeBron James. The 12-time all-star told NBA insider Marc Spears that his “love for the game is even higher now.”

Paul also told Spears that he wants to “keep playing.” The 20-year veteran will be 40 in May. LeBron James is the only 40-year-old in the NBA this season. Chris Paul said he loves giving back to his teammates at this stage in his career. There’s no question Paul is near the end but retirement is not on his mind. All signs point to Chris Paul returning for a 21st season in 2025-26.