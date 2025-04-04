NBA veteran Chris Paul claims he wants to ‘keep playing’ as he evaluates his future

At 32-44, the Spurs are 13th of 15 teams in the Western Conference. Their 2024-25 season was thrown off course when Victor Wembanyama was ruled out on February 20.

On top of that, the Spurs ruled De’Aaron Fox out on March 13 due to injury. Two massive losses for San Antonio. The 2024-25 season is Chris Paul’s 20th year in the NBA and first with the Spurs. Recently, Paul spoke with NBA insider Marc Spears. He said he plans to “keep playing” as he evaluates his future this offseason. Paul will be 40 in May.

Chris Paul wants to play in the 2025-26 season

Chris Paul says he wants to keep playing, per @MarcJSpears “I’ll be 40 in May. So, yeah man, I’m going to keep playing, I think. At the end of every season, I evaluate everything. Evaluate playing. Evaluate how my body feels. But the more years that go by, it’s more… pic.twitter.com/MSg67x7VY8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 4, 2025



In his 20th professional season, Chris Paul has yet to miss a game for the Spurs in 2024-25. He’s played and started 76 games for San Antonio. The only other time he played in all 82 games was the 2014-15 season as a member of the Clippers. Paul’s (8.8) points are a career-low for the 39-year-old. At this stage in his career, Paul knows his role. He is no longer the All-NBA PG who averaged a double-double seven times in his career.

However, Paul does what he can to help the team win. He averages (7.6) assists and (1.3) steals per game for the Spurs this season. Paul is the second-oldest player in the NBA behind Lakers’ LeBron James. The 12-time all-star told NBA insider Marc Spears that his “love for the game is even higher now.”

Paul also told Spears that he wants to “keep playing.” The 20-year veteran will be 40 in May. LeBron James is the only 40-year-old in the NBA this season. Chris Paul said he loves giving back to his teammates at this stage in his career. There’s no question Paul is near the end but retirement is not on his mind. All signs point to Chris Paul returning for a 21st season in 2025-26.