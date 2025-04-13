Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Locks Up Triple-Double Average For Season

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has sealed a triple-double average for the 2024-25 season.

This was confirmed after collecting 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

If Jokic plays the season finale, even zeroes across the board can’t prevent this historical accomplishment. He is currently at 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists through 69 games. He has also thrown in 1.8 steals and shot 41.4 percent from three-point range for good measure.

The Nuggets will need the best of Jokic to finish the season strong on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. A win would seal the fourth seed and home court advantage for the first round. A loss could send them as low as seventh and into the Play-In Tournament.

Houston has already clinched the second seed so it’s possible they opt to rest key players to avoid injury before the playoffs. They will face the winner of the 7th vs. 8th seed game from the Play-In Tournament.

Has Jokic Done Enough To Win 4th MVP Award?

The big question here is whether or not Jokic has done enough to seal a fourth MVP award in five seasons.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a tremendous season to stand as the frontrunner. The Canadian has averaged 32.7 points to lead the league in scoring as well as 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and a block. He has shot 51.9 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three, and 89.8 percent from the free-throw line.

He’s also on a team that is a league-best 67-14 — 18 games ahead of the Nuggets in the standings. Being the best player on the best team has historically been significant in MVP races.

This is a debate that has swung back and forth all season. One of the best predictors of the MVP winner has been Tim Bontemps’ MVP straw poll for ESPN. In the latest version that was released on Apr. 2, Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to emerge victorious.

Another incredible stat Jokic is almost guaranteed to accomplish is finishing in the top two for MVP voting in six straight seasons.

The last player to do so was Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.