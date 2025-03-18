March Madness 2025 is here, and the best way to keep track of the action is with a printable bracket. At Basketball Insiders, we’ve created a clean, easy-to-use 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket for you to download, print, and fill out as the tournament unfolds.

How to Download the 2025 March Madness Bracket

Getting your hands on our free bracket is simple. Follow these steps:

Click the download link below.

Open the file on your device.

Print it out or use a digital markup tool to fill in your picks.

Download the 2025 March Madness Bracket (PDF)

Why Use a Printable Bracket?

Even with all the digital tools available, many fans still prefer a printable bracket. Here’s why:

It’s easy to follow along as games happen.

You can compare picks with friends and family.

Perfect for office pools and personal predictions.

Eliminates the hassle of constantly checking apps.

March Madness 2025 Schedule

Here are the key dates for the 2025 NCAA Tournament:

Selection Sunday: March 16

March 16 First Four: March 18-19

March 18-19 First Round: March 20-21

March 20-21 Second Round: March 22-23

March 22-23 Sweet 16: March 27-28

March 27-28 Elite Eight: March 29-30

March 29-30 Final Four: April 5

April 5 National Championship: April 7

Best Strategies for Filling Out Your Bracket

Need help making your picks? Consider these tips:

Don’t always pick the No. 1 seeds—upsets happen every year.

Look at teams with strong defenses—they tend to go further.

Check injury reports before finalizing your selections.

Use historical trends to identify potential Cinderella teams.

Use our AI predictions to help fill out your bracket, pick your upsets, and pick your March Madness champion.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re competing in an office pool or just following along at home, our printable 2025 March Madness bracket makes it easy to track all the action. Download your bracket now and start making your predictions.

For more NCAA Tournament coverage, expert picks, and betting insights, stay tuned to Basketball Insiders.