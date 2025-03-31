NBA

SEVEN players & coaches ejected from Timberwolves win vs Pistons after mass brawl

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.

Updated1 hour ago on March 31, 2025

Pistons-Timberwolves brawl

The Pistons game against the Timberwolves on Sunday night exploded into chaos during the second quarter, with seven ejected from the game following a mass brawl. 

Seven ejected in Timberwolves-Pistons brawl

After what seemed like a routine foul on Naz Reid as he attempted a lay-up, things exploded in Minnesota with fans watching one of the biggest brawls of the season so far.

Detroit’s Ron Holland II was unhappy with his foul on Reid being given and immediately he got up in the Timberwolves star’s face.

Isaiah Stewart and Donte DiVincenzo were going at it all game and after several bumps and pushes, the Minnesota guard finally had enough when Holland started getting in his face after the foul on Reid.

What happened next was quite hard to see, with almost the entire roster from both teams piling into a massive court-side skirmish.

The brawl continued for some time and even once the players had been separated, both sets of coaching staff began to get into it with each other as well.

After a good 10 minute wait for the referees to fully digest what had happened in the second quarter, seven players and staff members were ejected, including Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

WATCH: Seven ejected after mass brawl in Minnesota

Who was ejected in Timberwolves brawl?

Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff were thrown out of the game for Detroit, while Reid, DiVincenzo and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were ejected for the Timberwolves.

Speaking after the game, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff explained why he felt that he had to get involved with the discussion on the sideline.

“There was things said by their assistant coach. … We’re going to defend each other. I’m not going to let people say belligerent things about my guys.”

Despite losing both of their best bench players, the Timberwolves were able to fight back from a 14-point deficit and secure a much needed win against Detroit.

