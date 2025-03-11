Thunder’s Jalen Williams Will Sit Against Celtics Due To Hip Strain

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams will miss out on a crucial clash against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday due to a hip strain.

It takes some of the sheen off what is a marquee matchup and a potential NBA Finals preview.

Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis are both questionable for the game from Boston’s side.

Williams suffered the injury during the Thunder’s 140-127 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Nuggets forward Peyton Watson landed on him midway through the second quarter.

Making the All-Star team for the first time in his career, Williams is averaging career-highs across the board with 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.7 steals. His defensive versatility is one of the big reasons Oklahoma City has been the league’s best defense this season.

Williams has stepped up for the Thunder in a massive way after Chet Holmgren injured himself very early in the season.

Thunder Will Likely Keep On Rolling

Oklahoma City hasn’t flinched in the face of injury and they’ve still got the likely MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action.

There’s not too much at stake, either, as the Thunder have an 11-game lead on the Nuggets for the top seed in the West. There may still be hope of catching Cleveland for the best record in the league. The Cavs are making that chase very difficult, winning 14 straight games to hold a two-game advantage in the loss column.

In the absence of Williams, expect Oklahoma City to lean on Luguentz Dort for some extra offense while expecting the same stellar defense. Isaiah Joe’s outside shooting threat will also be counted on while Alex Caruso may have a bigger role to play.

This should now present an opportunity for Holmgren to have a higher usage rate for however long Williams sits out.

The injury appears minor for now, so it should only be a temporary adjustment for the Thunder. Boston certainly will be an uphill battle, but the schedule isn’t too intimidating after that.