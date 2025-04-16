WATCH: Patrick Beverley challenged Brandon Jennings to a game of 1v1 for $100,000

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley has a podcast with Barstool Sports. Recently, the 36-year-old called out four former pros, including Lou Williams, Jeff Teague, Brandon Jennings, and Ty Lawson.

Beverley used explicit language but essentially said he could take any of them on the court. During the Grizzlies vs. Warriors play-in game on Tuesday, Beverley joined a livestreaming service called Playback. He spoke with Gilbert Arenas, Jeff Teague, and Brandon Jennings from the Club520 podcast. Patrick Beverley challenged Brandon Jennings to a game of 1v1 for $100,000.

Patrick Beverley did not hold back on Tuesday night, speaking to the Club520 podcast



On Tuesday night, former NBA player Patrick Beverley joined Playback to speak with the Club520 podcast. Last week, Beverley called out members of the podcast and said he beat all of them on the court. During Tuesday’s live stream, Beverley got into it with former NBA player Brandon Jennings. Things got heated and Beverley called out Jennings to play him 1v1 for $100,00.

Gilbert Arenas fired up, but his podcast co-host Brandon Jennings was initially quiet. Jennings said he wouldn’t play Beverley because he never averaged 10+ points in a season. Brandon Jennings averaged 15+ points for the first six years of his career. Patrick Beverley asked if Arenas would put the $100,000 up for Jennings, who looked hesitant to say yes.

Jennings tried to argue that Beverley wasn’t qualified to call him out. Regardless, Beverley continued to escalate the situation and stir the pot. He asked when Jennings would be ready to play. Arenas quickly stepped in and said Jennings will need some time. Essentially, Brandon Jennings was all talk, and it seems like he doesn’t want to play Beverley 1v1. We’ll see if the former pros settle their beef on the court.