WATCH: Patrick Beverley doesn’t believe the Cavaliers can win the NBA Finals

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers were on the road Sunday to face the Jazz. Cleveland was on a four-game losing streak. Their longest of the 2024-25 season.

The Cavs got back on track with a 120-91 win vs. Utah. However, that four-game skid dropped Cleveland’s lead in the East to (4.5) games. Recently, Patrick Beverley had some takes on the Cavs. He doesn’t believe that Cleveland can win the NBA Finals this season.

Patrick Beverley doubts Cleveland’s chance to win a title this season

“No one is afraid of them.”😬 – Pat Bev on the Cavs (Via @PatBevPod ) pic.twitter.com/907W7bPnAG — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 24, 2025



Throughout the 2024-25 season, the Cavaliers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Their 57-14 record is the second-best in the league this season. It’s first in the Eastern Conference by (4.5) games. Boston is in second place. Patrick Beverley has a podcast through Barstool Sports. Recently, Beverley and his co-host Aadam “Rone” Ferone were talking about the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Beverley asked Rone if the Cavs could win the NBA Finals this season. While Rone believed they could, Beverley disagreed. As a veteran of the NBA, Beverley’s opinion is well-respected. He told Rone that defense wins championships and offense sells tickets. Beverley called out Darius Garland as one player who needs to step up defensively. He is the smallest starter for the Cavs and is hunted on the defensive end.

To make a run to the NBA Finals, Darius Garland has to take his defense to another level. Beverley also called out Donovan Mitchell to step up as well. The Cavs cannot rely on their frontcourt to do all the dirty work on defense. Mitchell and Garland will have to play lights out for the Cavs to win the NBA Finals. Cleveland is on the road Tuesday night to face the Portland Trail Blazers. It will be their 72nd game this season.