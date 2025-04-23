Midway through the third quarter of Game 2, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick called a timeout and tore into his team.

After Los Angeles dominated the first half, the Minnesota Timberwolves appeared to be changing momentum and had cut the lead to 11. With the Lakers looking disorganized on offense, Redick called timeout and laid into his team.

“Timeout. What the f*** is going on?!” He said. “Jesus f***ing Christ! What the f*** are you guys doing?!”

Redick then appeared to walk over to specifically address Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith.

After Game 1, Redick was extremely frustrated with his team’s lack of intensity and physicality, and demanded improvements there more than any other tactical or strategic adjustment for Game 2.

Coming off what was viewed as the team’s “best practice in months,” the Lakers were extremely physical and intense right from the jump and it paid dividends.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 19-point first-quarter lead en route to 94-85 victory and evened the series at 1-1.

Lakers Players Back Redick’s Approach

At the end of the day, it all comes down to how the players react to the coach’s words. Based on the results, they seem to have taken it in the right spirit and deliver on what he wanted.

“That’s JJ,” LeBron James said of the outburst. “Obviously, we need to listen to the message and not how he’s delivering it. … I thought we responded after that.”

James finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. While he wasn’t at his best offensively, he was a tone-setter on the defensive side of the ball.

Game 3 will be Friday at 9:30 p.m. EST.