Russell Westbrook surpassed Kevin Garnett in the all-time scoring list on Monday night, with a logo three moving him up to number 20 in NBA history.

With no Nikola Jokic or Aaron Gordon on Monday, Russell Westbrook once again played a leading role for the Denver Nuggets against the Chicago Bulls and it didn’t take him long to reach an iconic NBA milestone.

Westbrook picked up the ball around mid-court during the first quarter and with almost no hesitation he pulled up from deep, with a logo shot dropping straight in to take him 20th on the all-time scoring list.

Congrats to @russwest44 of the @nuggets for moving into 20th on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/Ot6AYNfaXh — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2025

Despite surpassing Kevin Garnett on the all-time scoring list on Monday, Westbrook wasn’t able to cap off the historic night with a win, as the Nuggets fell to Chicago for the second night in a row. Westbrook finished the game with 14 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds.

His 14 points took Westbrook to 26,083 in his career and he becomes just the second point guard to break into the top 20, joining Oscar Robertson in an exclusive list

This season Westbrook has averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game for the Nuggets, proving to the league that he still has it all at 36-years-old.

With 35 starts this year Westbrook has well and truly found a new home in Denver, where he has more starts already than in any of his previous two years since leaving the Lakers.

There is no doubt that the Nuggets could go far in the postseason this year with a strong squad and Westbrook may get one final shot at winning an elusive ring as his career winds down.

