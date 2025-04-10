WATCH: Spurs’ Harrison Barnes hit a game-winner vs. his former team on Wednesday night

Steph Curry and the Warriors were home Wednesday night to face the Spurs. Heading into the game, there was a log jam in the middle of the Western Conference.

Several teams are fighting for playoff seeding with just two or three games left. One of those teams is the Warriors. They were 47-32 heading into Wednesday, while the Spurs were 32-47. Golden State had a 12-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter but that quickly slipped away. San Antonio had the ball on the final possession of the game. Stephon Castle inbounded the ball to Harrison Barnes, who hit a game-winning three as time expired. A brutal loss at this point in the season for the Warriors.

Harrison Barnes was clutch against the Warriors on Wednesday

HARRISON BARNES GAME WINNER AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAM. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ekAwpXfRUX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 10, 2025



With the seventh pick in the 2012 NBA draft, the Warriors selected Harrison Barnes out of North Carolina. Barnes was with the Warriors for four seasons. He was a key piece to their first NBA Championship in the 2014-15 season. The 32-year-old played in 307 games for Golden State and had 246 starts. After the 2015-16 season, Barnes signed a four-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

He was then traded at the 2018-19 deadline to Sacramento. Barnes spent six seasons with the Kings, playing and starting in 399 games. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Barnes was involved in a three-team deal and was traded to the Spurs. The veteran PF has played and started all 80 games for San Antonio this season. On Wednesday night, Barnes came up clutch for the Spurs.

Former Warrior Harrison Barnes had a vintage moment on Wednesday. The one-time NBA champion hit a game-winning three as time expired. The home crowd was stunned and Barnes teammates swarmned him after the massive three. Golden State was 21-2 with Jimmy Butler in the lineup this season. After the loss on Wednesday, they are now 21-3. It was a culture-building win for the Spurs but not one that will affect their 2024-25 season. San Antonio has already been eliminated from playoff contention.