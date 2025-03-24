The Boston Celtics are looking to win their sixth game in a row on Monday night and they come up against a Kings side desperate for wins to stay in playoff contention.

What TV channel is Kings vs Celtics on?

Monday’s Kings vs Celtics game will be broadcast on two different local TV channels, with no national broadcasts of the game. Home fans looking to tune in from Sacramento can watch via the home channel on NBCS-CA.

Boston fans in Massachusetts can follow along on NBCS-BOS for away team coverage.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription, or you can click the Jazz Sports link here to watch the free live stream.

How to watch Kings vs Celtics

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Boston Celtics @ Sacramento Kings

Boston Celtics @ Sacramento Kings 📅 Kings vs Celtics game date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California 📺 TV channel(s): NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-CA and NBCS-BOS 💻 Free Kings vs Celtics game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Kings vs Celtics game odds: Kings +4.0 (-110) | Celtics -4.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 4.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Sacramento Kings injury report

F Domantas Sabonis (ankle; questionable), G Malik Monk (illness; questionable), G Devin Carter (illness; questionable).

Boston Celtics injury report

C Kristaps Porzingis (illness; questionable), G Jrue Holiday (shoulder; questionable), G Jaylen Brown (knee; out), F Xavier Tillman (knee; out).

Kings vs Celtics preview

The Kings may be boosted by the return of Domantas Sabonis on Monday night, with the All-Star snub questionable to play after missing a stint with a sprained ankle.

Sabonis has averaged 19.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season and his playmaking has been a huge miss for Sacramento in their last two games without the Lithuanian.

Without Sabonis, the Kings have lost back to back home games against the Bulls and Bucks, which has dropped them down to ninth in the Western Conference where there is a currently dog fight to remain in the playoff spots.

The Boston Celtics have confirmed that Jaylen Brown will be out for at least another game with a knee injury and Kristaps Porzingis may also be forced to watch on from home again as he suffers through an illness.

In the absence of Porzingis and Brown the Celtics were still able to win in easily in Portland on Sunday, with the Trail Blazers no match for Jayson Tatum who led all scores with 30-9-9 in an impressive afternoon.

Tatum is likely to take over again on Monday night if Porzingis remains out along with Brown and he is finishing the season strong with 28.5 points per game through March so far.