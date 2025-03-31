NBA

Who Started The Pistons vs. Timberwolves Fight — Isaiah Stewart or Donte DiVincenzo?

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

March 31, 2025

On Sunday, March 30, the Pistons faced the Timberwolves for their second and final meeting in 2024-25. Detroit beat Minnesota 119-104 on January 4. 

The Pistons lost 123-104 to the Timberwolves on Sunday. However, the biggest headline coming out of the game was the brawl in the second quarter. A total of seven players and coaches were ejected after an altercation broke out. Who started the fight on Sunday, Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart or Timberwolves’ Donte DiVincenzo?

Did Isaiah Stewart or Donte DiVincenzo start the fight on Sunday?


In the second quarter, Minnesota’s Naz Reid drove the basket on a fake dribble handoff. He took a hard foul from Pistons rookie Ron Holland. Tensions had been rising all game between the Pistons and Timberwolves. Holland’s foul on Reid was the boiling point. After Holland fouled Reid, Minnesota’s PF immediately went up to the rookie. They exchanged some words and Donte DiVincenzo quickly stepped in to help his teammate.

However, DiVincenzo put his hands on the neck area of Ron Holland and the situation quickly escalated. Five players including Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Isaiah Stewart, and Marcus Sassers were ejected. Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni were also ejected.

To an unbiased observer, Donte DiVincenzo got the party started on Sunday night. Reid and Holland were in each other’s faces, but DiVincenzo was the first to lay hands on another player. After the game, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said the game was getting “too physical” before the fight started. Piston’s head coach J.B, Bickerstaff was proud of his team for standing up for themselves and not backing down. Despite only playing twice a season, this should stoke a heated rivalry between the Pistons and Timberwolves.