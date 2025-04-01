After two injury-plagued seasons at Providence, the former All-Big East forward Bryce Hopkins finds a new home in Queens — and a chance to write a different ending.

It’s been more than two years since Bryce Hopkins took the Big East by storm, emerging from Kentucky’s crowded rotation to become a breakout star at Providence. Now, with the scars of two injury-shortened seasons behind him, Hopkins is heading to New York City to join one of the game’s most compelling rebuilds under Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino.

Bryce Hopkins ➡️ St John's The Johnnies have officially announced the signing of their latest transfer 👀 pic.twitter.com/ismwwEW6eH — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 1, 2025

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Hopkins has committed to transfer to St. John’s, giving the Red Storm another marquee addition in what’s shaping up to be a transformative offseason for a program already brimming with momentum.

For Hopkins, it’s the next chapter in a career that’s seen its share of highs and heartbreaks — and a chance to shine again under the brightest lights in college basketball.

From Promise to Pain — and Back Again

Hopkins’ journey has been anything but linear. After arriving at Kentucky as a four-star recruit, he struggled for minutes in John Calipari’s system, averaging just 2.1 points in limited action. He transferred to Providence ahead of the 2022–23 season and wasted no time proving he belonged. Under Ed Cooley, Hopkins averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, earning All-Big East honors and establishing himself as one of the conference’s most physical and versatile forwards.

But the road since then has been riddled with setbacks. After deciding to stay at Providence despite Cooley’s departure to Georgetown, Hopkins tore his ACL midway through the 2023–24 season. He returned briefly the following year, showing flashes of his former dominance — averaging 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in three games — before knee pain once again sidelined him for the season.

In all, he played just 17 games across two years.

Now, with renewed health and an unwavering belief in his game, Hopkins is betting on himself — and on Rick Pitino.

The Pitino Effect: A Star Rebuilding Under a Legend

There was no drama in Hopkins’ transfer decision. He entered the portal with a ‘do not contact’ designation, a quiet but clear signal that his mind was already made up. He wanted to play for Pitino.

And why not?

We are so excited to have Bryce Hopkins part of our family. He epitomizes everything I love in a basketball player; Passionate, Hungry, and Driven. Can't wait to work with him! Will become a great one for St John's. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) March 31, 2025

In just his second year, Pitino led St. John’s to its highest winning percentage in four decades, sweeping both Big East titles and returning the program to national prominence. The Red Storm weren’t just a feel-good story — they were a contender, and now, with Hopkins in the fold, they’re not planning on going anywhere.

Hopkins gives Pitino a ready-made replacement for Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr., who declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal. And he won’t be alone.

St. John’s has already added Arizona State transfer guard Joson Sanon this offseason and remains in pursuit of Georgia standout Silas Demary Jr., one of the most sought-after guards in the portal.

The return of forward Zuby Ejiofor adds to the frontcourt depth, but Hopkins is the centerpiece. At 6-foot-7, he’s the kind of multi-dimensional scorer and rebounder that thrives in Pitino’s system — and when healthy, one of the most complete players in the Big East.

With Bryce Hopkins and Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s will have arguably the top PF/C combo in college basketball next season. pic.twitter.com/9kV5OYj7Ff — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 1, 2025

A Redemption Story in the Making

If the last two years have been about frustration and patience, this next season is about opportunity. Hopkins knows what he’s capable of. So does the Big East. And now, so will Madison Square Garden.

There’s a poetic symmetry to it all — a Chicago native who starred in Kentucky and found his voice in Providence, now stepping into the city that never sleeps, with a legendary coach by his side and something still left to prove.

Bryce Hopkins didn’t get to finish his story at Providence. But in Queens, he just might write the ending he’s always imagined.