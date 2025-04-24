With the consensus that the Dylan Harper draft projection will be No.2 overall pick, it is worthwhile looking at his profile and which of the teams in line for his signature would be the best fit.

Dylan Harper Draft Projection

Dylan Harper may not be the crown jewel in the 2025 NBA Draft, but whichever team lands the No.2 overall pick will feel the consolation prize is worthwhile.

After backtracking on his desire to stay at Duke for another year, Cooper Flagg is widely projected to be the No.1 overall pick, and the six-foot-nine prospect is no doubt a dead-cert for the franchise fortunate enough to be in pole position.

However, Dylan Harper would ordinarily be the first pick in any other year, and with media hype firmly fixed on Flagg as the Draft approaches, we thought it best to unpick the Rutgers freshman’s strengths and weaknesses in order to determine his most suitable destination.

Dylan Harper Stats and Player Profile

Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Age: 19

Height: 6’6

Weight: 215

Harper’s freshman year at the Scarlet Knights was not only notably consistent, but it showed his NBA-caliber dominance with the ball in his hands.

The six-foot-six guard averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists while shooting 48.4% from the field. He was also 33.3% from beyond the arc and 75% from the free-throw line.

Rutgers have two of the top three draft projections for 2025 despite missing out on the NCAA tournament, with Ace Bailey also declaring this week.

Even in spite of that absence throughout March Madness, Harper’s hype as creator-in-chief this season has not waned.

It is rare to see him make mistakes with the ball in hand, and he possesses a unique blend of size and skill that has seen him bruising college defenders all season with little exertion.

With rim pressure acumen in terms of floaters and off-hand finishes, notable vision as a passer and the versatility to score both in the post and off the catch, his all-round ability as a guard makes him a must-pick for one franchise in particular.

Where Will Dylan Harper Be Drafted?

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets all have the highest NBA lottery odds at 14%, meaning all of them could be in line to snag the No.1 overall pick — likely to be Duke’s Cooper Flagg.

Although we won’t know the results of the NBA Draft lottery until May 12, Dylan Harper being drafted to the Wizards makes the most sense — not only for his personal playing style, but also for Washington’s desperate need for an effective guard.

Although already one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, with a view to building for the future, the likes of Jordan Poole and Carlton Carrington are no doubt promising.

However, their ceilings are nowhere near Harper’s, whose varied skillset also suits some of Washington’s other offensive weapons more effectively.

Not least French duo Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly, who are almost certainly set to be the reason the Wizards improve in the future — if they are to improve, that is.

His elite-level vision all over the court, particularly in the pick and roll, makes him a perfect partner for Sarr. Running the floor and creating lob threat opportunities is where the 19-year-old excels, and combined with Harper’s chance creation it could prove to be a fruitful partnership.