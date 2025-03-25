Evan Mobley Has Blossomed Into an Offensive Star

Evan Mobley’s development is one of many reasons for the Cavaliers’ success this season. In his fourth NBA season, he’s become a star offensive player on top of his elite defense. I broke down how Mobley wins on offense on my YouTube channel:

This season, Mobley averages 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on an excellent 64% true shooting clip. His usage rate this season sits at 23.3% after hovering around 20% across the first three seasons of his career. By Estimated Plus-Minus, Mobley ranks 10th (+4.2); he’s one of eight NBA players with an Offensive and Defensive EPM in the 90th percentile or higher. Kenny Atkinson has empowered Mobley to develop into a creator and the best version of himself on the offensive end.

As a rookie, Mobley struggled to initiate contact, as his slighter frame hurt his ability to score in the paint. He couldn’t bump bigger defenders and maintain his handle through contact and he drove at one speed. Now, his added strength and physicality let him bruise like a true center. Defenses can no longer hide smaller players on Mobley as they once did.

Mobley has taken a significant shooting leap this season, converting 37.2% of his triples this season. That percentage is nearly identical to last season (37.3%), but he has more than doubled his 3-point volume from 1.9 attempts per 100 possessions last season to 4.8 this season. Now, he’s firing away with confidence, punishing defenses who offer him space on the perimeter.

As always, Evan Mobley is thriving on defense and could win his first Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s a phenomenal off-ball player, benefitting from Cleveland’s excellent guards, scheme and playmaking ecosystem. But Mobley now sits at the center of that environment as Cleveland’s central two-way force. He’s one of the 10 or 15 best players in the NBA already and should only continue improving.