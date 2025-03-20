The Chicago Bulls (29-40, 34-34-1 ATS) are visiting the Sacramento Kings (35-33, 30-37-1) in this cross-conference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Kings as 6.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Bulls vs. Kings Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Chicago Bulls @ Sacramento Kings

Chicago Bulls @ Sacramento Kings 📅 Bulls vs. Kings Game Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV

NBA TV 💻 Free Bulls vs. Kings Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Bulls vs. Kings Game Odds: Bulls +6.5 (-110) | Kings -6.5 (-110) Bulls vs. Kings Injuries Chicago Bulls Injury Report PG Lonzo Ball (wrist; out indefinitely) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; out for the season) Sacramento Kings Injury Report PF Jake LaRavia (illness; questionable) | SG Zach LaVine (personal; questionable) | C Domantas Sabonis (ankle; out indefinitely) Game Preview

The Bulls are 16-18 away and 20-32 when playing as the underdog. Chicago is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 117.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.1 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field.

Chicago is on the second leg of a back-to-back, coming off a 127-121 loss to the Suns in Phoenix on Wednesday. The defeat was Chicago’s second in three games at the halfway point of a six-game west swing.

Phoenix currently ranks 11th in the Western Conference standings and sits one win behind the 10th-place Dallas Mavericks and three games short of the ninth-place Kings.

“We need to win games,” Devin Booker said. “I’m not praying on nobody’s downfall, but hopefully they [Dallas and Sacramento] lose soon, and we can sneak into that 10th, maybe ninth, spot and handle business when we get there.”

As for the Kings, they’re 18-15 at home and 28-18 when playing as the favorite. Sacramento is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 115.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.8 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Sacramento will continue their seven-game homestand when it hosts the Bulls on Thursday night. After starting the stretch by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Sacramento followed that victory up with upsetting the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-119 on Wednesday.

The Kings defeated Cleveland without star guard Zach LaVine (personal reasons), center Domantas Sabonis (right ankle sprain), and emerging forward Jake LaRavia (illness).