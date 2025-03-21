Check out how to watch a LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies free live stream, as the Clippers look to continue rising up the Western Conference standings.

How To Watch Clippers vs Grizzlies Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Memphis Grizzlies @ LA Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies @ LA Clippers 📅 Clippers vs Grizzlies game date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California 📺 TV channel(s): NBA TV, FDSSC, and FDSSE

🎲 Clippers vs Grizzlies game odds: Clippers -6.5 (-110) | Grizzlies +6.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Clippers as 6.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Clippers vs Grizzlies Injuries

LA Clippers Injury Report

G Jordan Miller (hamstring; out), G Seth Lundy (ankle; out).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

G Ja Morant (hamstring; out), F Brandon Clarke (knee; out), F Lamar Stevens (shoulder; out), G Zyon Pullin (knee; out).

What TV Channel Is Clippers vs Grizzlies On?

Friday’s Clippers vs Grizzlies match-up will be broadcast locally in California on FDSSC and FanDuel Sports Network South East for those living in Memphis.

The Clippers-Grizzlies game will also be shown nationally on NBA TV.

Clippers vs Grizzlies preview

The Los Angeles Clippers have been flying lately and with just one loss in their last eight games they now hold a solid position in the Western Conference as the No. 7 seed with just 13 games left to play.

Minnesota still remains just one game behind the Clippers though and with a top seven finish proving to be more important than ever in the NBA these days, every win gets them one step closer to skipping the play-in tournament.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Clippers to worry about and the health and availability of James Harden, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leonard is a huge factor in LA’s recent success.

The Memphis Grizzlies were hugely disappointing in their last game, losing to the Trail Blazers in a disappointing defeat where they failed to put up 100 points for the first time this season.

Ja Morant has again been sidelined for Memphis with a hamstring injury and the absence of their superstar has certainly been a factor in their back to back losses.

Without Morant, the Grizzlies head to LA as 6.5-point underdogs despite being well above the Clippers in the Western Conference standings.