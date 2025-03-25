See how to watch a Rockets vs Hawks free live stream as Houston looks to complete the season sweep against Atlanta.

How To Watch Rockets vs Hawks Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Atlanta Hawks @ Houston Rockets

Atlanta Hawks @ Houston Rockets 📅 Rockets vs Hawks game date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center |Houston, Texas

Toyota Center |Houston, Texas 📺 TV channel(s): SCHN and FDSSE

🎲 Rockets vs Hawks game odds: Rockets -7.5 (-110) | Hawks +7.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Rockets as 7.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

What TV channel is Rockets vs Hawks on?

This week’s Rockets vs Hawks clash is featured on two TV channels. Fans looking to watch from Texas can do so by using the SCHN local broadcast. Atlanta based supporters can tune in to the Fan Duel South East channel.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription.

Rockets vs Hawks Injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

G Reed Sheppard (thumb; out).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

G Keaton Wallace (shoulder; out), G Trae Young (achilles; probable), F Jacob Toppin (elbow; out), C Clint Capela (hand; out), F Larry Nance Jr. (knee; out), F Jalen Johnson (shoulder; out for season), G Kobe Bufkin (shoulder; out).

Rockets vs Hawks Preview

The Houston Rockets lost for the first time in ten games last time they played, with the no. 2 seed in the West falling to the Denver Nuggets led by Jamal Murray with Nikola Jokic still out.

Despite a loss to Denver, Houston still holds a one game advantage over their nearest perusers behind OKC and a win on Tuesday would give them another cushion with 10 games remaining.

Jalen Green has played and started in every single game for the Rockets this year and coming off the back of a 30-point game against the Nuggets he will be eager to continue a good scoring run.

The Atlanta Hawks have been plagued by injuries of late and they are clinging on to a top seven seed in the Eastern Conference with 11 left to play.

Although they have lost a lot of players, the Hawks were able to ease to wins against the Sixers, Warriors and Hornets in their last three games.

The Hawks and Rockets have faced off just once in the 2024-25 season so far, with Houston coming out on top by four points. Atlanta holds a good record against Houston though, having won four of the last six head to head games.